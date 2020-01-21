Khelo India Youth Games: Telangana shuttlers impress

The Telangana duo of Bokka Navaneeth-Vardhan Goud P. Vishnu rallied to beat Manipur’s Khwairakpam Manjit Singh-Konthoujam Dingku Singh pair 18-21, 21-13, 21-16 in a keenly-fought under-21 boys’ badminton doubles final at the Khelo India Youth Games here on Tuesday.

In under-17 final, Tamil Nadu’s Hariharan Amsakarunam and R. Ruban Kumar displayed a clinical performance to outsmart Haryana’s Aryan and Bharat Raghav — who beat Shubham Patel (Rajasthan) 21-19, 21-19 in the singles final — 21-12, 21-13.

Amit Rathore (Madhya Pradesh) defeated K.Sathish Kumar (Tamil Nadu) 21-18, 21-19 for under-21 boys’ title.

Mir Tasnim Irfan Ali (Gujarat) beat Unnati Bist (Uttarakhand) 15-21, 21-10, 21-14 and Sakshi Phogat (Rajasthan) pipped Riya Habbu (Maharashtra) 21-16, 23-21 for girls’ under-21 and under-17 crowns respectively.

Kavya Gupta and Khushi Gupta (Delhi) beat Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and V.S. Varsha (Tamil Nadu) 21-17, 21-15 for under-21 girls' doubles title. Riza Kannangayath Mehreen and Jolly Treesa (Kerala) beat Ankita Gogoi and Isha Rani Baruah (Assam) 21-10, 2-15 to take under-17 girls' doubles crown.

SWIMMING

Shivangi Sarma (Assam) collected her fifth individual gold medal (under-21 girls’ 50m freestyle, 27.43), while Swadesh Mondal (West Bengal) took his fourth title (under-17 boys’ 50m breaststroke, 31.09)

In under-21 boys, Anurag Singh (Delhi, 1500m freestyle, 16:14.56), Mihir Ambre (Maharashtra, 50m freestyle, 23.61) and S. Danush (Tamil Nadu, 50m breaststroke, 28.95) also struck gold.

In under-17, Apeksha Fernanades (Maharashtra, 50m breaststroke, 34.56) and Kenisha Gupta (Maharashtra, 50m freestyle, 27.29) among girls and Bikram Changmai (Delhi, 200m butterfly, 2:05.29) among boys also added to their collection of gold medals.

S. Hiten Mittal (Karnataka, boys’ 50m freestyle, 23.90) shone among under-17 swimmers.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Uttar Pradesh lifters Pradeep Yadav (total 295kg) and Gautam Singh (256kg) bagged the 102kg under-21 and under-17 gold medals respectively.

K.V. Singh (Madhya Pradesh, under-21, 284kg) and Manjula Ashok (Andhra Pradesh, under-17, 259kg) won the boys’ 96kg titles.

Akshata Kamath (Karnataka, under-21,185kg) and Vaishnavi Pawar (Maharashtra, under-17, 134kg) secured girls’ 81kg top honours.

BOXING

Even as Haryana boxers won eight gold in under-17 finals, Sneha (Himachal Pradesh) upset Lashu Yadav (Haryana) to claim the under-17 girls’ 66kg gold medal. Maharashtra had six titles.

FOOTBALL

Mizoram (M. Lalpektluanha-37) beat Assam 1-0 for boys’ under-17 honours.

HOCKEY

Uttar Pradesh defeated Haryana via penalty shoot-out (3-1) following a goalless regulation period and Haryana (Reetom, Gagandeep Kaur-2, Mahima, Usha) beat Jharkhand (Albela-2, Sangeeta) 5-3 for the under-21 boys’ and girls’ titles.

Maharashtra was at top with 234 medals, including 74 gold, to go past its previous total of 228 in Pune.

The results

