Kolkata Marathon: Anjali bags top honour for third consecutive year

Local girl Anjali Saraogi took the top honour for the third consecutive year in the IDBI Federal Life Insurance Kolkata marathon here on Sunday.

The 46-year-old timed 3:24.02 to win the women’s competition in the marathon, flagged off by legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Sunmul Rahman, also from Kolkata, bagged the second place with a timing of 3:44.12. Meghalaya’s Snora Lyngkhoi was third with 3:46:48.

Lucknow’s Awadh Narayan Yadav finished atop the podium with a time of 2:30:30. Tlanding Wahlang of Meghalaya clocked 2:30:51 and his statemate Batsrang Sangma timed 2:31:43 for second and third places respectively.

In half-marathon, Hari Singh (1:09:00) beat L.R. Luther by 11 seconds to win the men’s race. Kresstarjune Pathaw (1:09:55) was third.

In the women’s section, Sabina Khatun stole the limelight, winning the gold medal with a time of 1:31:25. Dateibankynmaw Marwein (1:33:25) and Anita Das (1:36:03) were second and third respectively.