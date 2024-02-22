London Marathon gives equal prize money to wheelchair races

Prize money for the wheelchair races at the 2024 London Marathon will be the same as for able-bodied athletes as the event becomes the first marathon to make the two pots equal, organisers said on Thursday.

With an increase of $54,500, the prize pot for this year’s wheelchair race will be $308,000, matching that of the able-bodied athletes.

All four winners of the elite races will receive $55,000, with the runners-up earning $30,000 and third-place finishers $22,500.

“We are proud of our history in championing participants with disabilities (and) we are delighted to continue our commitment to disability sport with this landmark move,” said London Marathon Event Director Hugh Brasher.

“We have made great strides in recent years towards our ambition to make the TCS London Marathon the most diverse and equitable marathon in the world and this is another important step towards achieving that goal.”

Britain’s David Weir, a six-time Paralympic gold medallist and eight-time London Marathon winner, hopes other events will make the same decision.

“Again London Marathon has set the bar for parity across the racing divisions,” Weir said.

“This is a huge benchmark for disability sport and I hope other races and sporting bodies can take note.”

The London Marathon takes place on April 21.