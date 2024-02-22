MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Equestrian Anush Agarwalla after claiming Olympic quota: Grateful and proud

The 24-year-old from Kolkata, who won an Asian Games bronze last year, was three years old when he started riding and at 17, he decided that equestrian would be his calling in life.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 14:51 IST , NEW DELHI - 4 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India’s Anush Agarwalla rides his horse Etro as he competes in the Equestrian Dressage Individual Final event at the 19th Asian Games.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Anush Agarwalla rides his horse Etro as he competes in the Equestrian Dressage Individual Final event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Anush Agarwalla rides his horse Etro as he competes in the Equestrian Dressage Individual Final event at the 19th Asian Games. | Photo Credit: PTI

He moved to Germany as a 17-year-old to chase his Olympic dreams and equestrian Anush Agarwalla is filled with pride and gratitude after becoming the first-ever Indian to fetch a dressage event quota place in this year’s Paris Games.

The 24-year-old from Kolkata, who won an Asian Games bronze last year, was three years old when he started riding and at 17, he decided that equestrian would be his calling in life.

He secured a Paris Olympic quota in dressage based on his good performance in four FEI events - Wroclaw, Poland (73.485 per cent), Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4 per cent), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9 per cent), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2 per cent).

ALSO READ | What is dressage in equestrian? Rules, format, history, origin

The quota belongs to the country and a final decision on who will represent India will be taken after the trials.

“I feel very grateful and proud of this achievement. Being the first Indian ever to secure an individual quota in dressage at the Olympic Games is very special,” Agarwalla told PTI Video.

The celebrated Fouaad Mirza had represented India at the 2020 Tokyo Games and before him, Imtiaaz Anees (Sydney 2000), Indrajit Lamba (Atlanta 1996), Jitendrajit Singh Ahluwalia, Hussain Singh, Mohammed Khan and Darya Singh (all Moscow 1980) competed at the Summer Games.

However, they all participated in eventing and Agarwalla will compete in dressage, in which the horse and rider perform a series of movements in a bordered arena. The horse is required to remain within the enclosed area while performing.

Eventing is the equivalent of triathlon in equestrian, comprising dressage, cross-country and show-jumping.

“In the past few years, there has been a significant improvement in equestrian sports (in India), especially in dressage. Facilities have emerged, and more people are taking up the sport seriously,” he said.

He described the Asian Games, where he also contributed to a team gold, as a pivotal moment in his career and a transformational event for the sport in general.

“The medals at the Asian Games have given a huge push, especially to the younger generations. They now see that achieving success in dressage is not impossible,” he said.

“I am very optimistic that dressage will reach new heights in India. The sport is gradually gaining attention, and I believe more Indians will take up the challenge and achieve high levels in the coming years,” the Arjuna awardee added.

Reflecting on the period from 2019, when he missed the cut for Olympic qualification, to the present, Agarwalla said he focused on the positives and managed to steer himself out of the disappointment.

ALSO READ | Asian Games 2023: Anush Agarwalla wins equestrian individual dressage bronze

“The immediate feeling was disappointment. Mentally, it felt like a failure. But with the support of my family, friends, and coach Yuga Dushmit, I turned it into motivation,” he said.

“I took the disappointment as motivation to work on myself and my horse, ultimately achieving the results we have in the past few months.”

Agarwalla shed light on his experience in Germany, where equestrian sports, especially dressage, is popular.

“Germany has been building this sport for decades, and they have top-notch facilities nationwide. It’s like playing cricket in India; equestrian sports are a huge deal in Germany,” he said.

He emphasized the need for improved facilities in India and expressed confidence that the situation is evolving positively.

“People are taking more initiatives to develop better facilities, and with Western influence, the sport will undoubtedly flourish in the upcoming years,” he said.

“To be praised by leaders like Anurag Thakur is very encouraging. These moments make you proud and reinforce the feeling that the whole country is supporting you.”

When asked about the prospect of competing at the Paris Olympics, Agarwalla could not hide his excitement.

“The feeling will be something I’ve never experienced before. Competing in the Olympics, being the first Indian in dressage – it’s truly special, and I am looking forward to it,” he signed off.

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Asian Games /

Fouaad Mirza /

Anurag Thakur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dani Alves guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to jail
    Ayan Sankar Acharya 11013
  2. Equestrian Anush Agarwalla after claiming Olympic quota: Grateful and proud
    PTI
  3. Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, to undergo ankle surgery
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: ‘Have required balance in team to deal with any pitch,’ says batting coach Vikram Rathour
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. WL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Equestrian Anush Agarwalla after claiming Olympic quota: Grateful and proud
    PTI
  2. J&K Lt Governor inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games
    PTI
  3. Khelo India University Games: Aishwarya Tomar dominates 10m air rifle final, helps GNDU win team gold
    PTI
  4. Indian sports wrap, February 21
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, February 20
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Dani Alves guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to jail
    Ayan Sankar Acharya 11013
  2. Equestrian Anush Agarwalla after claiming Olympic quota: Grateful and proud
    PTI
  3. Mohammed Shami ruled out of IPL 2024, to undergo ankle surgery
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: ‘Have required balance in team to deal with any pitch,’ says batting coach Vikram Rathour
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. WL 2024: From Baroda cricket to Women’s Premier League via Goa, Tarannum Pathan on course to living late father’s dream
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment