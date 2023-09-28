Asian Games 2023: Anush Agarwalla wins equestrian individual dressage bronze

Anush Agarwalla won bronze in the equestrian individual dressage event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou. China on Thursday.

Anush and his horse Etro finished with 73.030, while Malaysia’s Qabil Ambak and Hong Kong’s Jacqueline Siu won the gold and silver with 75.780 and 73.450, respectively.

This is India’s first-ever individual dressage medal at the Asiads.

He along with Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh and Hriday Cheda won India’s first-ever medal in dressage by clinching the team dressage medal, overcoming a strong field that saw multiple-times winner South Korea being eliminated and defending champion Japan relegated to fourth.

“It’s just unbelievable to have won gold here. It’s not been an easy journey for all of us to come here -- we have worked very hard for many years, stayed in Europe away from our families, missed every occasion and celebration back home, sacrificed a lot.

“When we finally realised that Team India was winning gold, it was very emotional, especially when the national anthem was playing, and then the silence and respect looking at our flag, there has not been a better feeling than that ever,” Agarwalla said after winning the team gold.