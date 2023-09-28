MagazineBuy Print

Asian Games 2023: Neeraj, Toor, Yarraji in spotlight as expectations high from Indians in track and field

In athletics, at the continental level, India has a total of 254 medals over the years, including 79 gold, 88 silver and 87 bronze.

Published : Sep 28, 2023 17:22 IST , HANGZHOU - 4 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra of Team India celebrates winning the Men’s Javelin Throw Final during day nine of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 27, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary.
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra of Team India celebrates winning the Men’s Javelin Throw Final during day nine of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 27, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra of Team India celebrates winning the Men’s Javelin Throw Final during day nine of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 at National Athletics Centre on August 27, 2023, in Budapest, Hungary. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

When the track and field events kick off here on Friday, there will be more hope and expectation from Indian athletes than at any time in the recent past.

Starved both of achievements and stars at the global level and with a massive 68-member squad for Hangzhou, India will be hoping to do better than the 20 medals it won in 2018, despite it coming at the fag end of a tiring season that has tested even the fittest.

Asian Games 2023: Follow India vs Saudi Arabia Round of 16 match LIVE

Seven of them will be vying for medals on the opening day of competition – Tanya Chaudhary and Rachna Kumari in hammer throw, Manpreet Kaur and Kiran Baliyan in shot put, Priyanka in women’s 20km race walk and Sandeep Kumar and Vikash Singh in the men’s section.

Also in action will be the quartermilers Anas and Ajmal, and Himanshi and Aishwarya in their respective heats. On the eve of the competition, the camaraderie among the 400m runners – also teammates in the relay, along with Rajesh Ramesh, Amoj Jacob and others – was evident during a light training at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

Often the marquee sport at any multi-discipline event, the secret to a medal in track and field is not easy to crack.

At the continental level, though, India has fared much better. With a total of 254 medals over the years, including 79 gold, 88 silver and 87 bronze, India sits strong at third spot in the all-time list at the Asian Games. That is in stark contrast to its performances at the other major track and field competitions -- 61st in the Olympics, tied 65th at the World Championships and 15th at the Commonwealth Games.

India’s biggest challenge on track and on the field has mainly come from China and Japan. With most athletics powerhouses -- barring the USA and the Caribbean islands -- being in Europe, Indian athletes have generally had decent outings in terms of medals, if not in performance levels.

That has been challenged in recent times with the influx of African-origin athletes as naturalised citizens of oil-rich Middle Eastern countries, especially Qatar and Bahrain. The likes of sprinter Salwa Eid Naser for Bahrain and the multitude of long-distance runners are proof of their focus on the track, even as Korea has made strides in field events.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: Anush Agarwalla wins equestrian individual dressage bronze

This time around, though, hopes from the Indians have been backed by performances throughout the year. While the World Championships did not produce too many highs, the sheer number of Indians in the fray was refreshing.

Also, the fact that three Indians qualified for the Diamond League Final and long-jumper Praveen Chithravel received an invite augurs well. While the Asiad is not a direct qualification event for the Paris Olympics like some other sports, it does fall in the qualification period and achieving the standards would be on the Indian athletes’ minds – only eight have made the cut so far.

Two Indian long jumpers went into the Worlds as world leaders, the quartermilers cracked the three-minute mark and the Asian record, and Parul Chaudhary set a new national record in steeplechase.

Jyothi Yarraji has clocked seven official sub-13 sec timings in 100m hurdles this season, most by any Asian. Two javelin throwers finished in the top six even as the biggest name of all, Neeraj Chopra, won gold. At the Asian Games, many of them would be looking at adding to their tally from five years ago.

Among the biggest hopes would, of course, be Chopra, but coming in at the end of a long and hectic season, with less-than-optimum fitness in the last few events and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem breathing down his neck, the Indian Olympic champion will need to push himself real hard.

Shot-putter Tejinderpal Singh Toor too is a favourite to finish on top despite fighting a series of injuries and surgeries over the past year.

Steeplechaser Avinash Sable, having pulled out of the Diamond League final to focus on the Asian Games, will be keen to finish the season on a high, as will be the 4x400m relay side despite some strong challenge from Japan.

Among the women, Shaili Singh in long jump and Yarraji in the 100m hurdles will be strong bets, but with the competition in Asia much tougher among the women, predicting favourites isn’t easy.

Harmilan Bains in 800m will be hoping her training stint in the UK pays off but Annu Rani’s recent performances have been disappointing, and one wishes the national record holder shakes off poor form at the mega event.

Indian squad
Men: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena (javelin throw), Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh (shot put), Sandeep Kumar, Akashdeep Singh (20km walk), Murali Sreeshankar, Jeswin Aldrin (long jump), Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker (triple jump), Amlan Borgohain (200m); Mohd. Anas Yahiya, Mohd. Ajmal (400m); Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson (1500m), Krishan Kumar, Mohammed Afsal (800m), T Santhosh Kumar, Yashas Palaksha (400mH), Karthik Kumar (10000m), Gulveer Singh (10000m, 5000m), Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase, 5000m), Sarvesh Kushare, Jesse Sandesh (high jump), Tejaswin Shankar (decathlon), Man Singh (marathon), AB Belliappa (marathon).
Relay: 4x400: 4x400 mixed: Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob, Mijo Chacko Kurian, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam; 4x400 mixed: Nihal William, Rahul Baby, Muhammed Anas Yahiya; Ram Baboo (Mixed team 35km race walk
Women: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan (long jump), Ankita (5000m), Parul Chaudhary (3000m steeplechase, 5000m), Priti Lamba (3000m steeplechase), Annu Rani (javelin throw), Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur (shot put), Priyanka Goswami (20km walk), Manju Rani (Mixed team 35km walk), Vithya Ramraj, Sinchal Kaveramma Ravi (400mH), Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara (heptathlon), Harmilan Bains (800m, 1500m), KM Chanda (800m), Deeksha (1500m), Tanya Chaudhary (hammer throw, Rachna Kumari (hammer throw), Rubina Yadav, Pooja (high jump), Jyothi Yarraji (100mH, 200m), Aishwarya Mishra, Himanshi Malik (400m), Pavithra Vengatesh (pole vault), NV Sheena (triple jump), Nithya Ramraj (100mH), Seema Punia (discus throw).
Relay: 4x400: Soniya Baishya, Florence Barla, Himanshi Malik, Subha Venkateshan, Prachi, Aishwarya Mishra, Jisna Mathew; 4x400 mixed: Subha Venkateshan, Prachi, Aishwarya Mishra, Jisna Mathew.

