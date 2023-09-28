India vs Saudi Arabia football live SCORE: IND 0-0 KSA, Asian Games 2023 pre-quarterfinals, Hangzhou 2022 round of 16 updates

- September 28, 2023 17:3939’
Sana Singh tries to stop Asiri in his tracks and gives away a free-kick. The HFC defender will have to be careful as he is already on a yellow card.
- September 28, 2023 17:3836’
Rahim Ali tries to stop Saad along the right flank but concedes a free-kick. The linesman does not assist the ref for a card as he feels the Indian had slipped. Saudi takes the free-kick, with Asiri heading the ball in. But the ball lands into Dheeraj’s gloves.
- September 28, 2023 17:3635’
Saudi Arabia attacks on the counter with another long ball into the box. Sana Singh clears it but Saudi goes again. A through ball into the box is crosses to the centre by Saudi but India, somehow, get it out of the melee as Dheeraj finally takes control of the ball.
- September 28, 2023 17:3434’
India tries to force Saudi back into its box to attack onthe counter as Rahim and Sunil Chhetri try and find a space to attack. Chhetri is beaten Saudi through an overlap as the boys in green continue to dominate ball possession.
- September 28, 2023 17:3333’
India sees out that set-piece attempt for another corner on the other side. Marran tries to sneek it in from this but that danger is also evaded by Stimac’s side.
- September 28, 2023 17:3232’
Jhingan to the rescue! Saudi Arabia’s long bal is first blocked by the Indian defence but it still enters the Indian penalty box and Jhinga heads it out for a Saudi corner kick.
- September 28, 2023 17:3131’
Musab takes the free-kick - a right-footed curler which flies just off-target. The ball was spinnig but it did not dip at the right time as it glided over the net.
- September 28, 2023 17:30YELLOW CARD30’ Chinglensana gets a booking!
Zakaria tries a run into the box and Sana Singh stops in what was a late challenge. Saudi gets a free kick in front of the box and the HFC centre-back gets into the book.
- September 28, 2023 17:2926’
Saudi Arabia is trying every means possible to breach the low block of India - one that reminiscent of Egypt’s wall of defence at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The team looks for only one target at the moment - to limit Saudi’s attack as much as possible.
- September 28, 2023 17:2625’ First shot on target for Saudi Arabia!
Marran gets the ball outside the box and tries a shot on target. Dheeraj, however, easily gets to the ball, to end that development.
- September 28, 2023 17:2525'
’Saudi Arabia attacks on the counter again, building up from the left and then trying to have more men in the India box. But India makes a very good clearance to get the ball out of danger.
- September 28, 2023 17:2122’ Off the bar! Saudi almost scores
Saudi is forced to shoot from distance, with India maintaining a compact low-block. Musab Al-Juwayr shoots with his right foot, which beats Dheeraj but leaves the woodwork shaking. In the follow up, another shot just goes off-target. India escapes a clear chance of goal concession here.
- September 28, 2023 17:2020’
India playing triangular back-passes to enjoy possession in its own half as it plots a slow build-up for the attack. India has scored three goals in this tournament so far and only one has come from open play, scored by Rahul KP against China in the opener.
- September 28, 2023 17:1918’
Long balls by Saudi Arbia are easily contained by India with Lalchungnunga getting to it before Saad Al-Nasser. The corner kick, after an initial clearance, has Haitham Asiri try another shot, which goes off-target, again.
- September 28, 2023 17:1716’
Sunil Chhetri takes the free-kick after a practice-ground routine, which saw Rabeeh make a dummy run. Chhetri’s free-kick falls to Jhingan, but his header is cleared by Saudi Arabia almost off the goal-line.
- September 28, 2023 17:1414’ India’s first shot on target!
Sunil Chhetri wins the ball despite being surrounded by three Saudi players. He tries a right-footed shot from outside the box, which is easily caught by Ahmed Al Jubaya, the Saudi Arabia goalkeeper.
- September 28, 2023 17:1413’ Chance for Saudi Arabia!
Rahul KP tries to carry the ball from the midfield but he is surrounded by three Saudi players, who get the ball off him and passes it to Musab Al-Juwayr. The midfielder tries a shot, which whizzes past a fully-stretched Dheeraj off-target.
- September 28, 2023 17:1110’
India’s coach Igor Stimac looks to try and experiment with Rahim Ali in attack. The Chennayin forward has usually played as a No. 9, but is being deployed as a winger here. He tries get the ball off Abu Al Shamat along the right but ends up conceding a free-kick.
- September 28, 2023 17:1010’
Saad tries to get the ball into the final third, but Amarjit Kiyam makes a sliding tackle to get the ball off him. However, Saudi Arabia manages a shot which flies off-target.
- September 28, 2023 17:098’
India tries a quick attack, with Rahul KP combining with Abdul Rabeeh along the right. He gets the ball back in the box but is immediatedly surrounded by Saudi players, who make a timely clearance.
- September 28, 2023 17:087’
India has rested Bryce Miranda in this match, the player who has impressed with wing-runs and had earned India a penalty too.
- September 28, 2023 17:07OFFSIDE6’
Haitham Asiri gets a through ball into the penalty box but his shot is saved by Dheeraj. However, the linesman has the flag raised for off-side.
- September 28, 2023 17:055’
Saudi Arabia is trying to play-in long balls into the final third but the lower block is manned well enough by Sana and Jhingan so far.
- September 28, 2023 17:044’
The initial formations of the sides looks like a brick wall against a sub-machine gun. India is playing with two blocks of four players while Saudi has gone with a conuter-attacking 3-5-1-1 approach.
- September 28, 2023 17:022’
Awad Al Nashri and Gurkirat jump for the ball at the same time and the Mumbai City player ends up fouling the Saudi player. The free-kick is quickly taken by Saudi Arabia.
- September 28, 2023 17:01Kick Off!
India gets the ball rolling, playing from left to right while Saudi Arabia starts from the other side with a single No. 9 in the starting XI.
- September 28, 2023 16:57Minutes to kick off!
The teams queue up on the field for the National anthems of India and Saudi Arabia, respectively. Faisal Al Ghamdi leads Saudi Arabia while Sunil Chhetri has the captain’s arm-band for India.
- September 28, 2023 16:54The teams are ready!
Sunil Chhetri looks ready to lead the Indian side out of the dugout. Saudi Arabia, in green, is also gearing up to take the field in what promises to be an exciting encounter in China.
- September 28, 2023 16:48Club-wise distribution of the Indian starting XI!
Dheeraj – FC Goa, Gurkirat Singh – Mumbai City FC, Lalchungnunga – East Bengal, Chinglensana Singh – Hyderabad FC, Sandesh Jhingan – FC Goa, Amarjit Singh – Punjab FC, Rahim Ali – Chennaiyin FC, Rahul KP – Kerala Blasters, Sunil Chhetri– Bengaluru FC, Narender Gahlot – Odisha FC, Abdul Rabeeh – Hyderabad FC
- September 28, 2023 16:29Did you know?
The only player in Saudi Arabia named as forward in its strating line-up, Mohammed Marran, plays as a young forward for Al Nassr, the Saudi Pro League side, led by Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact, he was one of the goalscorers in the league match against Abha FC - a match where Ronaldo scored as well.
- September 28, 2023 16:18Starting line-up of Saudi Arabia!
Ahmed Al Jubaya – Rayan Hamed, Mohammed Abu Al Shamat, Mohammed Al-Yami, Zakaria Hawsawi – Faisal Al-Ghamdi (C), Musab Al-Juwayr, Haitham Asiri, Awad Al-Nashri, Saad Al-Nasser – Mohammed MarRan
- September 28, 2023 16:01Starting Line-up!
- September 28, 2023 16:01Ready for the round of 16!
The Indian national team is ready to play its first pre-quarterfinal in 13 years at the Asian Games 2022.
- September 28, 2023 15:35Match Preview
The Indian men’s national football team, led by Sunil Chhetri, will go all guns blazing against Saudi Arabia, in the round of 16 match of the 19th Asian Games at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia, the fifth-largest country in Asia and ranked 57 in the FIFA ranking, has always held the upper hand against India, ranked 102, having scored 18 goals in five encounters while India could manage only two.
The last meeting between the two teams in the Asian Games ended in a solitary-goal victory for Saudi Arabia in the 1982 quarterfinals in New Delhi.
In Hangzhou, India played three matches, losing against China (1-5), winning against Bangladesh (1-0), and settling for a draw against Myanmar (1-1).
These four points earned it a spot in the round of 16, setting the stage for the eagerly anticipated showdown tomorrow against Saudi Arabia. Saudi, on the other hand, won two matches and drew with Iran in Group B.
The team’s success, despite facing a few problems, can be attributed to India’s meticulous strategies and dedication to their collective goal. Chhetri emphasised the significance of working together as a cohesive unit, highlighting the importance of unity and solidarity within the team.
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games LIVE Updates, September 28: India wins 10m air pistol men’s team gold, Roshibina Devi bags silver; Anush wins bronze in Dressage; Saketh/Ram qualify for final; Bopanna-Rutuja in semis, men’s football team in action
- India vs Saudi Arabia football live SCORE: IND 0-0 KSA, Asian Games 2023 pre-quarterfinals, Hangzhou 2022 round of 16 updates
- India vs Japan hockey LIVE Updates, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND takes on 2018 Asiad gold medallist JPN
- Indian sports news wrap, September 28
- Asian Games 2023: Neeraj, Toor, Yarraji in spotlight as expectations high from Indians in track and field
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE