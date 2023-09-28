Indian football at Asian Games 2023: What happened when India last played in Round of 16 of Asiad?

The Indian team qualified for the round of 16 at the Asian Games after 13 years when it beat Bangladesh and drew with Myanmar in Hangzhou on September 24.
The team, led by Sunil Chhetri, had proved its pedigree, earning four of the nine points possible in the group stage, despite assembling a team in the eleventh hour before the tournament.
LIVE | Asian Games September 28 updates
In the pre-quarterfinals, it will meet Saudi Arabia, which thrashed Vietnam 3-1 in its final group match to eliminate it from the Asian Games.
Before the match between India and Saudi Arabia, Sportstar has a look at what happened the last time the Blue Tigers played in the knockouts at the Asian Games.
Asian Games round of 16: India vs Japan, November 16, 2010
When India qualified for the Asian Games knockouts after 28 years, there was a lot of cheer on its comeback in the tournament.
The team, led by Joaquim Abranches, lost its first two matches to Kuwait and Qatar but made the cut for knockouts after a 4-1 win over Singapore.
RELATED | India vs Saudi Arabia LIVE streaming information
All noise from that campaign was silenced by eventual champion Japan, which not only dominated the gameplay but also put its seal of victory with a 5-0 score at full-time.
Former Vissel Kobe striker Kensuke Nagai opened the goal rush in the 17th minute and Ryuohei Yamazaki doubled the lead 10 minutes later. At half-time, after a late strike by Yamamura Kazuya, the score was 3-0.
Japan had 19 shots in the opening 45 minutes, with 13 of them on target. In the second half, the Blue Samurais piled on more misery, scoring two more.
India, on the other hand, had just three shots in the entire match, with only one of them on target.
India’s head coach Sukhwinder Singh brought replaced Manish Maithani and captain Joaquim Abranches with Oinam Milan Singh and Lalrindika Ralte in the 65th and 73rd minutes, hoping for some fightback but that did not make much difference.
Japan eventually beat Thailand, Iran and then the United Arab Emirates to clinch the gold medal at the 2010 Asian Games men’s football.
Match result:
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games Shooting LIVE score, Hangzhou 2023 updates: Men’s 10m air psitol event at 6:30am IST; Streaming info
- Indian football at Asian Games 2023: What happened when India last played in Round of 16 of Asiad?
- India vs Saudi Arabia LIVE streaming info, Asian Games 2023: How to watch round of 16 match in Hangzhou 2022?
- League Cup: Manchester United to host Newcastle in fourth round
- Man City out of League Cup after 1-0 loss at Newcastle; Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea advance
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE