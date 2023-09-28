MagazineBuy Print

India vs Saudi Arabia LIVE streaming info, Asian Games 2023: How to watch round of 16 match in Hangzhou 2022?

In Hangzhou, India played three matches, losing against China (1-5), winning against Bangladesh (1-0), and settling for a draw against Myanmar (1-1).

Published : Sep 28, 2023 06:04 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian Football team, led by Sunil Chhetri, will look to pull off an upset, playing Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.
The Indian Football team, led by Sunil Chhetri, will look to pull off an upset, playing Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.
infoIcon

The Indian Football team, led by Sunil Chhetri, will look to pull off an upset, playing Saudi Arabia in the round of 16 of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Murali Kumar K

The Indian men’s national football team, led by Sunil Chhetri, will go all guns blazing against Saudi Arabia, in the round of 16 match of the 19th Asian Games at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia, the fifth-largest country in Asia and ranked 57 in the FIFA ranking, has always held the upper hand against India, ranked 102, having scored 18 goals in five encounters while India could manage only two.

LIVE | Asian Games September 28 updates

“This is one of my biggest challenges as the India head coach so far. But I love challenges, I love to face them, and I never shy away from them. It will be no different on Thursday,” India’s head coach Igor Stimac said.

“A few players are suffering from a cold and one from an upset stomach. There are no injuries for tomorrow.”

The last meeting between the two teams in the Asian Games ended in a solitary-goal victory for Saudi Arabia in the 1982 quarterfinals in New Delhi.

“Whatever our track record may be against Saudi Arabia, we are capable of springing surprises,” Stimac added, “I had a meeting with the players and chalked out certain strategies for the Saudi Arabia match. Saudi is a brilliant side and is playing with lots of confidence. They have great individual skills with a lot of talent in them.”

In Hangzhou, India played three matches, losing against China (1-5), winning against Bangladesh (1-0), and settling for a draw against Myanmar (1-1).

These four points earned it a spot in the round of 16, setting the stage for the eagerly anticipated showdown tomorrow against Saudi Arabia. Saudi, on the other hand, won two matches and drew with Iran in Group B.

Streaming/telecast information
Where and when is the Asian Games match between India and Saudi Arabia happening?
The match between India and Saudi Arabia will be played in the Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium in Hangzhou on September 28, Thursday at 5:00 pm IST.
Where can I watch the Asian Games match between India and Saudi Arabia?
The game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network and can be live streamed on SonyLiv app/website.

