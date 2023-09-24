Asian Games 2023: India plays out 1-1 draw vs Myanmar to qualify for Round of 16

Indian men’s football team qualified for the Round of 16 of the ongoing Asian Games following a 1-1 draw against Myanmar Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium in Sunday.

India skipper Sunil Chhetri converted from the spot in the 23red minute only for Kyaw Htwe to equalise in the 74th minute as the match ended in a draw.

That was enough for India to move through with four points in three games. The Blue Tigers will face Saudi Arabia in the next round on Wednesday.

More to follow...