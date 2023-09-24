MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Games 2023: India plays out 1-1 draw vs Myanmar to qualify for Round of 16

India skipper Sunil Chhetri converted from the spot in the 23rd minute only for Kyaw Htwe to equalise in the 74th minute.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 19:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sunil Chhetri scored a penalty in the 23rd minute to give India the lead.
Sunil Chhetri scored a penalty in the 23rd minute to give India the lead. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K
infoIcon

Sunil Chhetri scored a penalty in the 23rd minute to give India the lead. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Indian men’s football team qualified for the Round of 16 of the ongoing Asian Games following a 1-1 draw against Myanmar Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium in Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS

India skipper Sunil Chhetri converted from the spot in the 23red minute only for Kyaw Htwe to equalise in the 74th minute as the match ended in a draw.

That was enough for India to move through with four points in three games. The Blue Tigers will face Saudi Arabia in the next round on Wednesday.

More to follow...

Related Topics

Asian Games /

Asian Games 2023 /

Asian Games 2022

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: India plays out 1-1 draw vs Myanmar to qualify for Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: Warner, Labuschagne rebuild after Prasidh removes Smith, Short in one over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates: India men’s football team moves to round of 16; Nikhat enters boxing pre-quarterfinals; India men’s table tennis team loses quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023: How can Indian football team qualify for round of 16 in Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Premier League match; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Asian Games

  1. Asian Games 2023: India plays out 1-1 draw vs Myanmar to qualify for Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Games 2023: Japan stops India’s giant-killing run journey in Volleyball with a win at Hangzhou 2022
    Aashin Prasad
  3. Afghanistan women’s volleyball team fumes at training conditions in Hangzhou
    Reuters
  4. Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen floats her way into the pre-quarters, beats Worlds opponent
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. Olympic Council of Asia defends flying of North Korean flag at Asian Games 2023
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023: India plays out 1-1 draw vs Myanmar to qualify for Round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs AUS Live Score 2nd ODI: Warner, Labuschagne rebuild after Prasidh removes Smith, Short in one over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, September 24 Live Updates: India men’s football team moves to round of 16; Nikhat enters boxing pre-quarterfinals; India men’s table tennis team loses quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Myanmar Asian Games 2023: How can Indian football team qualify for round of 16 in Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch Premier League match; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment