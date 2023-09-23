MagazineBuy Print

AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers: Rampaging Sulanjana Raul’s hattrick helps India beat Iran

India’s campaign so far has been defined by two heavy losses to oppositions far ahead in their development cycle and ranked higher than the Young Tigresses. 

Published : Sep 23, 2023 20:12 IST , BURIRAM - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
From the first minute to the last, Sulanjana Raul was at the centre of the action.
infoIcon

Powered by a Sulanjana Raul hat-trick, India wrapped up its AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers campaign with a resounding 3-0 win over the Islamic Republic of Iran at the Buriram City Stadium on Saturday.

India’s campaign so far has been defined by two heavy losses to oppositions far ahead in their development cycle and ranked higher than the Young Tigresses.

From the first minute to the last, Raul was at the centre of the action and could have had a hat-trick by the end of the first half. 

In the first minute, right from kick-off, Raul was released on goal by Lalita Boypai. She rounded the keeper and faced with an empty goal, shot into the side netting. The pattern of play continued, with Sulanjana, her striking partner Sibani Devi and midfielder Shilji Shaji’s dexterity and skill proving too much for the Iran defence to handle. 

Also read | Chennaiyin FC announces 29-member squad for Indian Super League 2023-24

Raul had the bulk of the chances in the first half hour, but Fatemeh Salelhi proved more than up to the task between the sticks constantly to ensure the scores stayed level.

India finally got its breakthrough in the 36th minute, and ironically, it came in the simplest manner possible: Heena Khatun’s cross from the right was turned in from close range by Sulanjana.

With her duck — and the nerves broken — India looked sharper and a minute before the end of halftime, Raul doubled her and the team’s tally. Released by Shilji Shaji’s through ball, Sulanjana chipped the goalkeeper, the ball catching the underside of the bar before slotting in.

The second half was played much to the tune of the first with Sibani, Shilji and Pooja displaying brilliant skill and poise to get into the box, but their lack of finesse let them down. Salehi played her part too, blocking, diving, and making save after save to keep her team in the mix. 

Sulanjana completed her hat trick in the 88th minute and displayed the full range of her skills and abilities in doing so. Viksit Bara’s chipped ball found her in midfield, surrounded by three Iran players 30 yards from goal. With her first touch, she turned and then shrugged the defenders off to drive into the box. From a quickly narrowing angle, she shot the ball low and hard to ensure India got its first points in Thailand. 

