MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Why is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC kick-off delayed?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Indian Super League clash, which was originally supposed to kick-off at 8 PM IST, will not kick-off tentatively at 8:35 PM IST, the league announced on social media.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 19:53 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
General view of Saltlake Stadium during match 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Punjab FC held at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on September 23, 2023.
General view of Saltlake Stadium during match 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Punjab FC held at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on September 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Abhijit Addya/Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

General view of Saltlake Stadium during match 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Punjab FC held at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on September 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Abhijit Addya/Focus Sports/ISL

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Indian Super League clash, which was originally supposed to kick-off at 8 PM IST, will kick-off tentatively at 8:35 PM IST, the league announced on social media.

FOLLOW MOHUN BAGAN VS PUNJAB FC LIVE

The delay is due to broadcasting issues because the first match of the day between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC got delayed due to bad weather.

Therefore, in order to avoid clashes in broadcast, the match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC will start 35 minutes after the stipulated kick-off time.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Odisha FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, September 23
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Why is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC kick-off delayed?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE score, MBSG 1-0 PFC, ISL 2023-24: Cummings scores for early Mariners lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Showcasing the past, using the future in the present - China displays might and pride in opening ceremony
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. MotoGP: Gresini waiting for Marc Marquez decision, says Ducati director Ciabatti
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Why is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC kick-off delayed?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC completes signing of Oswaldo Alanis
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE score, MBSG 1-0 PFC, ISL 2023-24: Cummings scores for early Mariners lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters files complaint on racism incident against Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, September 23
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Why is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC kick-off delayed?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE score, MBSG 1-0 PFC, ISL 2023-24: Cummings scores for early Mariners lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Showcasing the past, using the future in the present - China displays might and pride in opening ceremony
    Uthra Ganesan
  5. MotoGP: Gresini waiting for Marc Marquez decision, says Ducati director Ciabatti
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment