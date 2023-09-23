ISL 2023-24: Why is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC kick-off delayed?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC Indian Super League clash, which was originally supposed to kick-off at 8 PM IST, will kick-off tentatively at 8:35 PM IST, the league announced on social media.
The delay is due to broadcasting issues because the first match of the day between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC got delayed due to bad weather.
Therefore, in order to avoid clashes in broadcast, the match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC will start 35 minutes after the stipulated kick-off time.
