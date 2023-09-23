MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG vs PFC updates; When, where to watch; Kick-off at 8:00 PM IST

MBSG vs PFC: Follow live updates of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 group stage clash from the Vivekananda Yubha Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Updated : Sep 23, 2023 18:52 IST

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant defender Anwar Ali in a training session ahead of the match.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant defender Anwar Ali in a training session ahead of the match. | Photo Credit: Mohun Bagan Super Giant@X
lightbox-info

Mohun Bagan Super Giant defender Anwar Ali in a training session ahead of the match. | Photo Credit: Mohun Bagan Super Giant@X

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 group stage clash from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. This is Aneesh Dey bringing out all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the clash.

  • September 23, 2023 18:46
    New boys on the block!

    ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC, a club reminiscent of JCT Mills, hopes to create its own brand

    Unlike East Bengal, Mohun Bagan, or even Salgaocar FC, Punjab FC (formerly known as RoundGlass Punjab) is not a legacy club.

  • September 23, 2023 18:31
    PREVIEW

    Mohun Bagan Super Giant will kick off its title defence by taking on the newly promoted Punjab FC, in an Indian Super League (ISL) 10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

    The second match of the weekend double-header is expected to see a good contest as Punjab, the I-League champion, will be looking to do something extraordinary on its debut against the defending champion and one of the most expensive teams in the tournament.

    The stakes are reasonably high for Mohun Bagan which picked up some prominent Indian players in the pre-season shopping to secure a star-studded squad. This was done with the hope of becoming the first team to retain the crown.

    With the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa and Anwar Ali joining Mohun Bagan, the green and maroon side won the Durand Cup and then continued its good form in the AFC Cup play-offs and the group league stage.

    Read full preview HERE

    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG looks to start title defence with a win against I-League winner Punjab

    The stakes are reasonably high for Mohun Bagan Super Giant, which picked up some prominent Indian players in the pre-season shopping to secure a star-studded squad.

    KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When and where is the match kicking-off?

    The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Thursday, September 23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

    How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?

    The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

    The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Punjab FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG vs PFC updates; When, where to watch; Kick-off at 8:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC completes signing of Oswaldo Alanis
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, Opening ceremony LIVE updates: China’s Xi Jinping declares Hangzhou 2022 open
    Team Sportstar
  4. Trap shooting coach Dradi seen with Spanish team in Croatia days after leaving Asian Games camp in Delhi
    PTI
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC completes signing of Oswaldo Alanis
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG vs PFC updates; When, where to watch; Kick-off at 8:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  3. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters files complaint on racism incident against Bengaluru FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG looks to start title defence with a win against I-League winner Punjab
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: MBSG vs PFC updates; When, where to watch; Kick-off at 8:00 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC completes signing of Oswaldo Alanis
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023, Opening ceremony LIVE updates: China’s Xi Jinping declares Hangzhou 2022 open
    Team Sportstar
  4. Trap shooting coach Dradi seen with Spanish team in Croatia days after leaving Asian Games camp in Delhi
    PTI
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment