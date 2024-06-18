MagazineBuy Print

WI vs AFG: West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran registers highest score of T20 World Cup 2024 during match against Afghanistan

The southpaw scored 98 in 53 balls to help his team post a formidable 218-run total in the last group game ahead of the Super Eight phase.

Published : Jun 18, 2024 07:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.
West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. | Photo Credit: AP

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran registered the highest individual score of the ongoing T20 World Cup during the Group C encounter against Afghanistan in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Tuesday.

The southpaw scored 98 in 53 balls to help his team post a formidable 218-run total in the last group game ahead of the Super Eight phase.

The wicketkeeper-batter beat the previous record of 94 not out scored by United States of America batter Aaron Jones against Canada.

The score was Pooran’s highest in T20 internationals, beating the previous record of 82 and he also crossed the landmark of 2000 T20I runs during the innings.

Highest score of T20 World Cup 2024
Nicholas Pooran (WI) - 98 vs Afghanistan (Gros Islet)
Aaron Jones (USA) - 94* vs Canada (Dallas)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) - 80 vs New Zealand (Providence)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) - 76 vs Uganda (Providence)
Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) - 76 vs Uganda (Providence)

