WI vs AFG: West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran registers highest score of T20 World Cup 2024 during match against Afghanistan

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran registered the highest individual score of the ongoing T20 World Cup during the Group C encounter against Afghanistan in Gros Islet, St. Lucia on Tuesday.
The southpaw scored 98 in 53 balls to help his team post a formidable 218-run total in the last group game ahead of the Super Eight phase.
The wicketkeeper-batter beat the previous record of 94 not out scored by United States of America batter Aaron Jones against Canada.
The score was Pooran’s highest in T20 internationals, beating the previous record of 82 and he also crossed the landmark of 2000 T20I runs during the innings.
Highest score of T20 World Cup 2024
