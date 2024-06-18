WI vs AFG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies faces Afghanistan in battle to maintain unbeaten status

Live Streaming Info

How to watch WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match live on TV in India?

The West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch WI vs AFG T20 World Cup 2024 match live online in India?

The West Indies vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2024 match will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.