WI vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies registers highest PowerPlay score in T20 WC history

West Indies registered the highest team PowerPlay score in a T20 World Cup game, during the side’s final group stage match against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

The home side smashed 92 runs in the first six overs of the game, breaking the record previously held by the Netherlands, which scored 91 runs against Ireland in the 2014 edition.

West Indies’ charge was led by opener Johnson Charles and one-down batter Nicholas Pooran, who took down the Afghan bowlers with some sizzling shot making.

West Indies’ record-making effort was aided by a record-equalling 36-run over from Azmatuallah Omarzai. In addition to conceding three sixes and two fours to Pooran, the Afghan paces also gave away a flurry of extras to help West Indies in no small measure.

West Indies’ 92 is also the fourth highest PowerPlay score in a T20I. The all-time best is 102 runs by South Africa against West Indies, which came in 2024 at the Centurion.