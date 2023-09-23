Chennaiyin FC announces 29-member squad for Indian Super League 2023-24

Chennaiyin FC on Saturday announced a 29-member squad for the 2023-24 Indian Super League season.

“Our model at Chennaiyin is different from those big spenders. We obviously invest where we can, but it’s more in young players. And I’ve been known to give young players a chance and develop young Indians and that’s what I’ll continue to do. We’ve got a good mix,” Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle said ahead of the club’s opening match of the season against Odisha FC, scheduled to be held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar today.

The club also named a six-man leadership group -- Jordan Murray, Ryan Edwards, Aakash Sangwan, Lazar Cirkovic, Rafael Crivellaro and Rahim Ali -- who will share the captaincy role,

The two-time champion will begin its campaign with two away matches — Odisha FC (today) and NorthEast United FC (September 29) — before it returns home to host Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC on October 7.