ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC completes signing of Oswaldo Alanis

Further strengthening the backline ahead of the new Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) season, Hyderabad FC has completed the signing of Mexican international defender Oswaldo Alanis, the club announced on Saturday.

FOLLOW: MOHUN BAGAN SUPER GIANT VS PUNJAB FC LIVE UPDATES

The 34-year-old joins the club on a one-year deal and will complete the foreign contingent, alongside Joao Victor and new signings Jonathan Moya, Petteri Pennanen, Joe Knowles and Felipe Amorim, who are already training with the team.

“I am very glad and thankful for this opportunity that life has given me. We have a great group here at Hyderabad and I am very happy to be a part of this team,” said Oswaldo, after completing his move to Hyderabad.

Born and brought up in Morelia, Mexico, Oswaldo spent a major part of his career in the Mexican top division, playing for Tecos, Santa Laguna, Guadalajara and Mazatlan in his time in the country.

ALSO READ | CHENNAIYIN FC SQUAD ANNOUNCED FOR THE ISL 2023/24 SEASON

An experienced, left footed defender, Oswaldo has also won Liga MX, Copa MX, Supercopa MX, and the CONCAF Champions League, where he was named in the Champions League Best XI in 2018.

The 34-year-old has over 350 career appearances including his time with Real Oviedo in Spain and San Jose Earthquakes in the MLS, where he put in some match winning performances everywhere he played.

Oswaldo also has plenty of experience at the international stage, scoring three goals in 23 appearances for the Mexican National Team, where he also won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2015 and will ply his trade in India for the first time with Hyderabad FC.

“I can’t wait to get to know more about the city of Hyderabad and we hope to have a great season ahead,” added Oswaldo, who is all set to sport the No. 2 behind his back, with the Yellow and Black.