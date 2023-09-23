MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Here is everything to know about how you can watch the ISL 2023-24 match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

Published : Sep 23, 2023 10:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Shahal (maroon, no. 18) holds the ball before strike goal against Odisha FC in AFC Cup matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Shahal (maroon, no. 18) holds the ball before strike goal against Odisha FC in AFC Cup matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Shahal (maroon, no. 18) holds the ball before strike goal against Odisha FC in AFC Cup matches at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Preview

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will kick off its title defence by taking on the newly promoted Punjab FC, in an Indian Super League (ISL) 10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

The second match of the weekend double-header is expected to see a good contest as Punjab, the I-League champion, will be looking to do something extraordinary on its debut against the defending champion and one of the most expensive teams in the tournament.

The stakes are reasonably high for Mohun Bagan which picked up some prominent Indian players in the pre-season shopping to secure a star-studded squad. This was done with the hope of becoming the first team to retain the crown.

With the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa and Anwar Ali joining Mohun Bagan, the green and maroon side won the Durand Cup and then continued its good form in the AFC Cup play-offs and the group league stage.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the match kicking-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Thursday, September 23 at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.
How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

