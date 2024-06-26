MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

T20 World Cup 2024: I was in tears and laughing, says Australia skipper Marsh on Naib’s theatrics

Naib, who was fielding in the slip, fell on his back while clutching his thighs during the 12th over, just after coach Jonathan Trott signalled to slow down the proceedings as the rain was imminent with Afghanistan ahead in the proceedings in the must-win Super Eight game.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 12:32 IST , Gros Islet (St Lucia)

PTI
Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during Australia’s Super Eight T20 World Cup 2024 match against India.
Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during Australia's Super Eight T20 World Cup 2024 match against India. | Photo Credit: AP
Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during Australia’s Super Eight T20 World Cup 2024 match against India. | Photo Credit: AP

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh saw the funny side of Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib’s theatrical complaining of cramps in a T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh, terming it as “one of the funniest things” he has ever seen on a cricket field.

Naib, who was fielding in the slip, fell on his back while clutching his thighs during the 12th over, just after coach Jonathan Trott signalled to slow down the proceedings as the rain was imminent with Afghanistan ahead in the proceedings in the must-win Super Eight game.

“I was almost in tears laughing and at the end of the day it had no bearing on the game. So, we can laugh about it now – but, gee, it was funny. It was outstanding,” Marsh told cricket.com.au.

Bangladesh was chasing 115 for a win then, and fell behind the DLS par score of 83 at the end of the 12th over at 81 for seven.

Carl Crowe: Sometimes, what might seem like a bad ball in T20 cricket is actually a deliberate, planned delivery

However, Naib later bowled two overs and participated with vigour in Afghanistan’s victory celebrations without showing any hint of ‘cramps.’

The ICC’s playing conditions stipulate that a player can get up to a two-match ban for “deliberate or repetitive” time-wasting tactics, but that Naib might just escape with a first and final warning by the match referee.

With the win, Afghanistan knocked Australia out of the T20 World Cup, and Marsh said the 2021 champion has only themselves to blame for the exit.

“We watched it (the match) as a group. It was obviously a pretty amazing game, wasn’t it? A lot of twists and turns.

“Obviously, you want to keep playing this tournament, and that was our only way of doing it. But there’s also the element that it was completely out of our control, and we only had ourselves to blame for that,” said Marsh.

Gulbadin Naib is being carried off the field after Afghanistan’s dramatic win over Bangladesh in the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup.
Gulbadin Naib is being carried off the field after Afghanistan's dramatic win over Bangladesh in the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
Gulbadin Naib is being carried off the field after Afghanistan’s dramatic win over Bangladesh in the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

The all-rounder said the team was dejected after the fall of the final Bangladesh wicket.

Pacer Naveen-ul-Haq trapped Mustafizur Rahman in front of the wicket to signal a famous win for the Afghans.

“We were all flat (when the final wicket fell). We were desperate to continue on in the tournament. But fair play to Afghanistan – they beat us and they beat Bangladesh, and they deserve to be in the semifinals,” added Marsh.

Afghanistan will face South Africa in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Trinidad on Thursday.

