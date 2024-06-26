MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Who are the umpires for the SA vs AFG and IND vs ENG semifinal matches?

T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa and Afghanistan will face off in the first semifinal on June 27 before India takes on England in the second match on the same day.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 11:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The umpire replaces a ball during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between England and the West Indies.
The umpire replaces a ball during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between England and the West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The umpire replaces a ball during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match between England and the West Indies. | Photo Credit: AFP

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the umpires and match officials for the upcoming semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean.

The first semifinal will be played between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on June 27 (IST). The second semifinal will be held on the same day between India and defending champion England in Guyana.

Match officals for South Africa vs Afghanistan

  • Referee: Richie Richardson
  • On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon
  • TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
  • Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match officials for India vs England

  • Referee: Jeffrey Crowe
  • On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker
  • TV Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Fourth Umpire: Paul Reiffel

The match officials for the final on June 29 are yet to be confirmed.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

England /

South Africa /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Who are the umpires for the SA vs AFG and IND vs ENG semifinal matches?
    Team Sportstar
  2. In Pictures | US Olympic swimming trials 2024: Ledecky, Dressel to spearhead USA in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft: Celtics’ front office chief Brad Stevens expects only tweaks to roster
    AP
  4. Netherlands denies three golfers from competing in Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Kapil Dev takes over as president of Professional Golf Tour of India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Who are the umpires for the SA vs AFG and IND vs ENG semifinal matches?
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan has ‘no scarring’ ahead of semifinal against South Africa, says Trott
    AFP
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan faces stiff South Africa challenge in first semifinal
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Carl Crowe: Sometimes, what might seem like a bad ball in T20 cricket is actually a deliberate, planned delivery
    Ayan Acharya
  5. India’s World Cup arc of redemption riding on Rohit Sharma’s fury road
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Who are the umpires for the SA vs AFG and IND vs ENG semifinal matches?
    Team Sportstar
  2. In Pictures | US Olympic swimming trials 2024: Ledecky, Dressel to spearhead USA in Paris
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft: Celtics’ front office chief Brad Stevens expects only tweaks to roster
    AP
  4. Netherlands denies three golfers from competing in Paris Olympics
    Reuters
  5. Kapil Dev takes over as president of Professional Golf Tour of India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment