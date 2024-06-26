T20 World Cup 2024: Who are the umpires for the SA vs AFG and IND vs ENG semifinal matches?

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the umpires and match officials for the upcoming semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean.
The first semifinal will be played between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on June 27 (IST). The second semifinal will be held on the same day between India and defending champion England in Guyana.
Match officals for South Africa vs Afghanistan
- Referee: Richie Richardson
- On-field Umpires: Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon
- TV Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
- Fourth Umpire: Ahsan Raza
Match officials for India vs England
- Referee: Jeffrey Crowe
- On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker
- TV Umpire: Joel Wilson
- Fourth Umpire: Paul Reiffel
The match officials for the final on June 29 are yet to be confirmed.
