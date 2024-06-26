MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan faces stiff South Africa challenge in first semifinal

On Wednesday evening at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, Rashid Khan’s motley crew will play in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup, having overtaken the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and the West Indies.

Published : Jun 26, 2024 08:51 IST , Tarouba | Trinidad - 2 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya
The Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan stunned Bangladesh in the last game of the Super Eight stage to set up a semifinal date with South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.
The Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan stunned Bangladesh in the last game of the Super Eight stage to set up a semifinal date with South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan stunned Bangladesh in the last game of the Super Eight stage to set up a semifinal date with South Africa in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Sixteen years ago, Afghanistan was in Division 5 of the ICC World Cricket League and playing against the likes of Japan, Singapore, and Botswana.

On Wednesday evening at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, Rashid Khan’s motley crew will play in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup, having overtaken the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and the West Indies.

Meanwhile, no other team carries the baggage like its opponent South Africa does in World Cups. But come Saturday, June 29, either Afghanistan or South Africa will be the first men’s World Cup final - in any format - debutant since New Zealand in 2015.

No rain is forecast for Tarouba on Wednesday night. The pitches at the Brian Lara Stadium have not been conducive to run-fests. They have had a bit of turn for the spinners, rewarding bowlers who take the pace off.

Carl Crowe: Sometimes, what might seem like a bad ball in T20 cricket is actually a deliberate, planned delivery

Expect South Africa to stick with two spinners, with skipper Aiden Markram bowling his full quota, like he did in the last match against the West Indies, should he feel the pitch is ripe for turn.

Afghanistan has a vaunted spin arsenal of its own, with Rashid, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi having collectively gone for under seven runs per over so far and picking 18 wickets. However, Rashid has picked 14 of those.

South Africa has played outstanding cricket to enter the semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.
South Africa has played outstanding cricket to enter the semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
lightbox-info

South Africa has played outstanding cricket to enter the semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Heinrich Klaasen, who has yet to hit top form in this tournament, boasts a strike rate of nearly 160 against spin in all T20s. However, that rate jumps to 213 in the death overs.

Similarly, his teammate David Miller, with a career strike rate of 130 against spin, sees it surge to 197 in the death overs. Afghanistan’s spin vs South Africa’s spin-hitters could decide the contest.

Quinton de Kock has identified the PowerPlay as the best time for run-scoring and has not held back. But left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi’s ability to swing the ball both ways will test his gumption.

Of course, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are high-quality fast bowlers; Marco Jansen offers a left-arm angle and Ottneil Baartman’s variations could come handy against an Afghanistan batting line-up that can drop into a shell if the ball isn’t coming on nicely. The dew factor will play its part as well and the team winning the toss could choose to bowl.

One of these two teams must lose, and, for the romantic, the idea of seeing either signing off from this World Cup on an ellipsis is anathema. An emotional rollercoaster awaits.

Related stories

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Rashid Khan /

Noor Ahmad /

Mohammad Nabi /

Heinrich Klaasen /

David Miller /

Aiden Markram

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan faces stiff South Africa challenge in first semifinal
    Ayan Acharya
  2. Argentina vs Chile highlights in pictures, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi photos, ARG v CHI gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Chile highlights, ARG 1-0 CHI, Copa America 2024: Late Lautaro goal guides Albiceleste to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Complete points table, Argentina reaches quarterfinals after beating Chile
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Argentina becomes first team to qualify for quarterfinals after win against Chile
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan faces stiff South Africa challenge in first semifinal
    Ayan Acharya
  2. Carl Crowe: Sometimes, what might seem like a bad ball in T20 cricket is actually a deliberate, planned delivery
    Ayan Acharya
  3. India’s World Cup arc of redemption riding on Rohit Sharma’s fury road
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Hazlewood doubts ‘drastic’ changes despite Australia T20 World Cup exit
    AFP
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan’s run to semifinals will inspire youth back home, says Rashid
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan faces stiff South Africa challenge in first semifinal
    Ayan Acharya
  2. Argentina vs Chile highlights in pictures, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi photos, ARG v CHI gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Chile highlights, ARG 1-0 CHI, Copa America 2024: Late Lautaro goal guides Albiceleste to quarterfinals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Complete points table, Argentina reaches quarterfinals after beating Chile
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Argentina becomes first team to qualify for quarterfinals after win against Chile
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment