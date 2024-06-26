Sixteen years ago, Afghanistan was in Division 5 of the ICC World Cricket League and playing against the likes of Japan, Singapore, and Botswana.

On Wednesday evening at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, Rashid Khan’s motley crew will play in the semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup, having overtaken the likes of Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and the West Indies.

Meanwhile, no other team carries the baggage like its opponent South Africa does in World Cups. But come Saturday, June 29, either Afghanistan or South Africa will be the first men’s World Cup final - in any format - debutant since New Zealand in 2015.

No rain is forecast for Tarouba on Wednesday night. The pitches at the Brian Lara Stadium have not been conducive to run-fests. They have had a bit of turn for the spinners, rewarding bowlers who take the pace off.

Expect South Africa to stick with two spinners, with skipper Aiden Markram bowling his full quota, like he did in the last match against the West Indies, should he feel the pitch is ripe for turn.

Afghanistan has a vaunted spin arsenal of its own, with Rashid, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi having collectively gone for under seven runs per over so far and picking 18 wickets. However, Rashid has picked 14 of those.

South Africa has played outstanding cricket to enter the semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Heinrich Klaasen, who has yet to hit top form in this tournament, boasts a strike rate of nearly 160 against spin in all T20s. However, that rate jumps to 213 in the death overs.

Similarly, his teammate David Miller, with a career strike rate of 130 against spin, sees it surge to 197 in the death overs. Afghanistan’s spin vs South Africa’s spin-hitters could decide the contest.

Quinton de Kock has identified the PowerPlay as the best time for run-scoring and has not held back. But left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi’s ability to swing the ball both ways will test his gumption.

Of course, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada are high-quality fast bowlers; Marco Jansen offers a left-arm angle and Ottneil Baartman’s variations could come handy against an Afghanistan batting line-up that can drop into a shell if the ball isn’t coming on nicely. The dew factor will play its part as well and the team winning the toss could choose to bowl.

One of these two teams must lose, and, for the romantic, the idea of seeing either signing off from this World Cup on an ellipsis is anathema. An emotional rollercoaster awaits.