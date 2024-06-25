MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Hazlewood doubts ‘drastic’ changes despite Australia T20 World Cup exit

Australia’s 24-run loss to India on Monday pushed it to the brink of elimination from the last-four chase before Afghanistan’s dramatic victory against Bangladesh nudged it over the cliff.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 17:57 IST , Gros-Islet - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Australia’s bowler Josh Hazlewood with captain Mitchell Marsh.
Australia’s bowler Josh Hazlewood with captain Mitchell Marsh. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Australia’s bowler Josh Hazlewood with captain Mitchell Marsh. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood believes there is no “drastic” need to cull Australia’s ageing squad despite the failure to make the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.

Australia’s 24-run loss to India on Monday pushed it to the brink of elimination from the last-four chase before Afghanistan’s dramatic victory against Bangladesh nudged it over the cliff.

By the time the next World Cup rolls around in India and Sri Lanka in 2026, only one of the current 15-man squad -- Cameron Green -- will still be well under 30.

Green, a 24-year-old all-rounder, didn’t get to play a game in this World Cup.

“There might be a couple of changes, but a lot of the guys still play in the franchise cricket if they’re not playing for Australia, so they’re available to be picked,” said Hazlewood, himself 33.

“There’s some class players in our 15, And we’ve got a couple on the bench as well. So, you’d think it’d be an actual slow change. I don’t think there’d be anything drastic.”

Also read | David Warner’s international career ends as Australia flies back home

What does need drastic attention is Australia’s woeful performance in the field at the tournament.

Five catches were dropped in the 21-run defeat to Afghanistan in St Vincent.

Skipper Mitchell Marsh dropped three in the group game against Scotland and crucially let the destructive Hardik Pandya off the hook in the loss to India.

Pandya went on to make an undefeated 27 off 17 balls.

“The guys are always working as hard as ever on the fielding and training and there might not be as many opportunities to work on it around games in these sort of tournaments,” said Hazlewood.

“You’re always travelling and playing. So yeah, it hasn’t been good enough for the last few games in particular.”

Hazlewood said it was “very windy” in St Lucia on Monday and that could have been a contributing factor in the sub-par performance in the field.

“It’s just as hard catching into the wind as it is down breeze, as we saw today with India as well,” he said.

“So, you see some really good fielders drop catches and I guess it’s out of the ordinary, but I think once you put all that together, new stadium, windy, they’re not excuses but I guess it’s something.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Josh Hazlewood /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hazlewood doubts ‘drastic’ changes despite Australia T20 World Cup exit
    PTI
  2. F2 Spanish Grand Prix: Indian racer Kush Maini finishes second in sprint race
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain stops in St Lucia; India vs Australia match to begin shortly
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal extends Hijazi Maher contract for 2 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Judoka Tulika Maan secures Olympic quota for India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. Hazlewood doubts ‘drastic’ changes despite Australia T20 World Cup exit
    PTI
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan’s run to semifinals will inspire youth back home, says Rashid
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Only guy who put us in semifinals was Brian Lara and we proved him right, says Rashid
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: A lot of credit for my wickets goes to Bumrah, says Arshdeep
    PTI
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: David Warner’s international career ends as Australia flies back home
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Hazlewood doubts ‘drastic’ changes despite Australia T20 World Cup exit
    PTI
  2. F2 Spanish Grand Prix: Indian racer Kush Maini finishes second in sprint race
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS Live Weather Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain stops in St Lucia; India vs Australia match to begin shortly
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2024-25: East Bengal extends Hijazi Maher contract for 2 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024: Judoka Tulika Maan secures Olympic quota for India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment