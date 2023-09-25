MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC split points in a barren encounter

The best chance for East Bengal came in the 38th minute when Borja Hererra put in an accurate cross from the left for Siverio, who ended up punching the ball over an open goal.

Published : Sep 25, 2023 22:48 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC in action against Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.
Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC in action against Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Naorem Mahesh Singh of East Bengal FC in action against Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

East Bengal was held to a goalless draw by the visiting Jamshedpur FC as both teams played their ISL 2023-24 season opener at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.

Home favourite East Bengal created numerous scoring chances, but its attackers failed to produce the desired finishing to allow the visitor to wrest a point from the unproductive exchange.

East Bengal dominated the action and opened up the opposition’s defence plenty of times but faltered in the box to see the attacks ending in futility.

East Bengal took time to settle down, as the first 30 minutes did not bring up much action in the attacking third. But the final 10 minutes of the opening half saw the host in menacing form as it mobilised the flanks with both Naorem Mahesh and Nandhakumar Sekar supplying crosses inside the Jamshedpur box for the lone attacker in Javier Siverio. The Spanish forward struggled to find the right touch that could produce the desired result for East Bengal.

AS IT HAPPENED: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC highlights

Jamshedpur opted to wait and find the openings through counterattacks.

The best chance for East Bengal came in the 38th minute when Borja Hererra put in an accurate cross from the left for Siverio, who ended up punching the ball over an open goal.

Jamshedpur goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh came in the way next making a double save in the 42nd minute. He first blocked an attempt from Borja and then followed up with another save with his foot to deny Naorem Mahesh’s effort.

The change of end extended East Bengal’s struggle as Siverio and later the Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva, who came in as a substitute around the hour mark, continued to miss chances for the remainder of the action.

With Jamshedpur appearing to be content with a point, the barren result in the end seemed to be the just outcome.

ALSO READ: Football this week (September 18-24): Ronaldo on retirement, Messi opens up about FIFA World Cup 2026, Indian football news

The injury time of the second half produced an interesting episode as referee I. Jamal Mohamed recalled Jamshedpur’s substitute midfielder Emil Benny after giving him marching orders with a red card.

The player was punished for violent conduct for pushing down the East Bengal’s Spanish midfielder Saul Crespo but the referee annulled his initial decision and showed Benny, who was already walking back to the tunnel, a yellow card to get him back on the field.

The result
East Bengal 0 drew with Jamshedpur FC 0

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League /

East Bengal FC /

Jamshedpur FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC split points in a barren encounter
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Paris 2024 Women’s Football: We want to play at Olympics with right conditions, says Spain’s Caldentey
    AFP
  3. Rybakina withdraws from Pan Pacific Open after fallout with WTA over performance-based byes
    Reuters
  4. Europe captain Luke Donald relishing return of Ryder Cup roar
    Reuters
  5. EB 0-0 JFC highlights, ISL 2023-24: Poor finishing leads to goalless draw between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC in their season opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC split points in a barren encounter
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. EB 0-0 JFC highlights, ISL 2023-24: Poor finishing leads to goalless draw between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC in their season opener
    Team Sportstar
  3. East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC beats NorthEast United FC 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looking to start ISL campaign on a positive note against Jamshedpur FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC split points in a barren encounter
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Paris 2024 Women’s Football: We want to play at Olympics with right conditions, says Spain’s Caldentey
    AFP
  3. Rybakina withdraws from Pan Pacific Open after fallout with WTA over performance-based byes
    Reuters
  4. Europe captain Luke Donald relishing return of Ryder Cup roar
    Reuters
  5. EB 0-0 JFC highlights, ISL 2023-24: Poor finishing leads to goalless draw between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC in their season opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment