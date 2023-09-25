East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC LIVE score; EBFC 0-0 JFC; ISL 2023-24: Match kicks-off; Red and Gold, Men of Steel play season opener

PREVIEW

East Bengal will be looking to invoke the form that gave it success early in the season when it starts its ISL-10 campaign by taking on the visiting Jamshedpur FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

The home side, which has finished in the League’s bottom three for the last three seasons, is expected to start on a strong note under its new Spanish coach Carles Cuadrat.

The hopes emanated from the way it started the season by reaching the Durand Cup final. Despite losing the title clash by a solitary goal against traditional rival Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal gave out a statement of its prowess and intent.

Cuadrat admitted that this will provide his team with confidence when it meets the former League Shield winner in Jamshedpur FC.

“It is important that we have started believing in ourselves. We started the season showing good dynamics and now we have to take that to another level and show more consistency,” Cuadrat said before the match.

Jamshedpur FC’s new coach Scott Cooper felt that his side, which has been reorganized before the season, would improve as the tournament progresses.

“This is a team that should gain momentum as the season progresses. We can’t expect everything to fall into place immediately, like some well-established teams like Mohun Bagan or Mumbai City. But we believe we are in a good position and are happy with our current situation,” Cooper said.

Read full preview HERE

ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looking to start ISL campaign on a positive note against Jamshedpur FC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC have met previously on six occasions and have two wins each to their credit. The remaining two matches ended in a draw.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?

The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Monday, September 25 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake stadium) in Kolkata.

How can you watch the East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?

The East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India