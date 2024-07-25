MagazineBuy Print

Inter Kashi appoints Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach ahead of 2024-25 season

The Spaniard won the Indian Super League title (ISL) twice with ATK (2014, 2019-20) and the ISL Winner’s Shield with Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 2034-24 season.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 17:24 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - Antonio Habas won the ISL Winner’s Shield with Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 2034-24 season. 
FILE - Antonio Habas won the ISL Winner's Shield with Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 2034-24 season.  | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

FILE - Antonio Habas won the ISL Winner’s Shield with Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 2034-24 season.  | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

I-League outfit made a clear indication of challenging for the title next season after appointing serial-winner Antonio Lopez Habas as head coach ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a trophy-laden managerial career in Indian football, winning the Indian Super League title (ISL) twice with ATK (2014, 2019-20) and the ISL Winner’s Shield with Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 2034-24 season.

ALSO READ: ISL 2024-25: Jamshedpur FC signs Javier Hernandez

He is also noted for his stint as Bolivia’s head coach and finished runner-up in the 1997 Copa America with the La Verde.

“Hello, Inter Kashi family. I am excited to join the club as the head coach. Har Har Kashi,” Habas said in a video posted by Inter Kashi on social media platform X.

Related Topics

Inter Kashi /

I-League /

Antonio Habas

