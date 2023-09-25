Football this week (September 18-24): Ronaldo on retirement, Messi opens up about FIFA World Cup 2026, Indian football news

The past week has seen a number of important events in football, from Bayern Munich humbling Manchester United to Cristiano Ronaldo discussing his retirement. Sportstar has a look at some of the notable happenings in the world of football in the week that went by:

Match of the week: Bayern Munich vs Manchester United

Bayern Munich piled on the misery for Manchester United as it emerged winner in a high-scoring slug-fest, which ended 4-3, to kickstart its UEFA Champions League campaign.

This was United’s third defeat on the trot in all competitions, mounting further pressure on manager Erik Ten Hag.

Bayern was in total control of the game, with United reducing the arrears in the final few minutes of the game with some fortuitous goals.

Bruno Fernandes, the captain of Manchester United looks dejected following their defeat in the UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Bavarians started the game on the front foot. But it needed an error from United goalkeeper Andre Onana in the 28th minute to take the lead, with the Cameroonian shot-stopper spilling a tame effort from Leroy Sane into his goal.

United, which was missing a flurry of first-team players due to a combination of injuries and off-field issues, found it hard to get going against to a smooth-flowing German unit.

Serge Gnabry doubled the lead four minutes later, with Jamal Musiala setting up the goal with a sizzling dribble.

The Red Devils held on and found a goal back in the second half. Newly acquired forward Rasmus Hojlund found his debut goal for the club to halve the deficit.

But Bayern recovered its hold on the game with a penalty goal from record-signing Harry Kane, after a debatable handball call off Christian Eriksen inside the box.

⏱️ 49': Højlund scores his first #UCL goal for Manchester United



⏱️ 53': Kane scores his first #UCL goal for Bayern pic.twitter.com/aYaDteIvfn — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) September 20, 2023

Casemiro’s goal in the 88th minute -- with an inventive finish -- reignited United’s hopes of recovering something from the game. But any such ambition was immediately extinguished by a well-worked goal by 18-year-old midfielder Mathys Tel.

Bruno Fernandes found a late goal from a freekick to round up a seven-goal thriller, which added to United’s worrisome start to the season.

Who said what?

“I don’t know if I will get there ... After the Copa America we’ll see, it will depend on how I feel. There are still three years left.”Lionel Messi on playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026

The #BlueTigers have their blinkers on ⏩



Indian skipper Sunil Chhetri told broadcasters that the team is not focussing on the chaotic build-up but on the games that lie ahead. #AsianGames2023 | #IndianFootballpic.twitter.com/1hkcbQYzlx — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) September 21, 2023

“I will continue to play until my legs say: Cristiano, I’m done’. I still have a lot. I still love football and scoring goals. I still love winning. They say I’m done but I’m still proving that it’s not true.”Cristiano Ronaldo on his retirement

What’s cooking in football?

Kerala Blasters files complaint against Bengaluru FC player for racism

Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters filed an ‘official complaint with the appropriate authorities, urging them to conduct a thorough investigation’ about a racism incident between a player of KBFC and Bengaluru FC in their Indian Super League match on September 21.

The incident in question was an exchange between Australian winger Ryan Williams and Indian full-back Aibanbha Dohling. The two players got into a small tussle on the sidelines after a tackle, after which Williams was seen making a racist gesture at the KBFC player.

Indian men’s and women’s football team at the Asian Games

The Indian men’s and women’s football teams had contrasting fates at the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, with the former qualifying for the round of 16 after 13 years and the latter getting knocked out of the tournament.

File Photo: Indian Football team captain Sunil Chhetri is the team’s leading goal scorer at the Asian Games 2022, with both his goals coming from the spot. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Murali Kumar K

The Blue Tigers, led by Sunil Chhetri, played out a 1-1 draw with Myanmar to progress as the runner-up of Group B, into the pre-quarterfinals. After Chhetri scored from the spot, Myanmar tried a futile comeback, with an equaliser in the second half.

RELATED: Asian Games 2023: Chhetri and Jhingan turn coaches on field, guiding India into round of 16 in Hangzhou

The women’s team, on the other hand, was eliminated after consecutive losses to Chinese Taipei and Thailand in the Asian Games.

Rwanda women’s football coach suspended for saying Ghana players were ‘like men’

The head coach of Rwanda’s women’s football team was ‘suspended until further notice’ on September 23 by the national federation for saying Ghanaian rivals were “like men” after her side’s defeat.

Grace Nyinawumuntu said her team had been intimidated by the Ghana team resulting in a 7-0 rout in an African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Kigali on September 20.

“They have girls who we think have male hormones. They are girls who are like men,” she said. “Our team was scared... when they got to the pitch, they conceded because they were scared.”

Mapi Leon, Patri Guijarro leave Spain women’s squad despite deal

Spain players Mapi Leon and Patri Guijarro left the women’s national team training camp, despite a deal with the Spanish government and the football federation (RFEF) to satisfy the squad’s demands.

Mapi Leon recently won the UEFA Women’s Champions League with FC Barcelona, beating VfL Wolfsburg in the final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Both played no part in Spain’s triumphant Women’s World Cup campaign because of a protest against the RFEF and are the only two players of the 23-woman squad named by new coach Montse Tome who departed before the upcoming Nations League matches.

Spain, eventually, won its Nations League opener against Sweden in a five-goal fest, wherein La Roja outscored the Swedes 3-2.

Lazio goalkeeper scores in Champions League debut

Lazio goalkeeper Ivan Provedel came forward and headed in a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on September 19.

Making his Champions League debut, the goalkeeper showed off his unlikely attacking skills by meeting a cross from Luis Alberto with a glancing header.

It was a measure of revenge for Provedel, who was left fuming after Pablo Barrios scored for Atletico in the first half.

Sancho to train alone

Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United future was plunged into further doubt as the club said the winger will train on his own due to a “squad discipline issue.” Sancho was dropped for United’s 3-1 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month for what manager Erik ten Hag deemed poor performances in training.

Kochi Stadium – a recipe for disaster

Kochi stadium is a recipe for disaster, feels the Asian Football Confederation’s general secretary, Datuk Seri Windsor John, who had a close look at the ground during the recent ISL opener here.

The Kerala Football Association had hoped to host a FIFA World Cup qualifier in Kochi later this year but now that has been pushed away.

For the first time ever, I went to Kerala Blasters vs Banglore FC in Kerala's home ground in Kochi...



Bruh it was crazy and loud as hell.. the whole stadium was shaking 🫨 pic.twitter.com/wg8tRz38U4 — Push LA Knight (@pushlaknight) September 21, 2023

“These things have happened before, in Indonesia one year ago, so we cannot let our guard down and repeat the problem...then disaster for everyone,” said John.