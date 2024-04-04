MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

F1: Russell says Formula One risked opening ‘can of worms’ with Alonso incident

Aston Martin’s Alonso was handed a 20 second post-race penalty for potentially dangerous driving after slowing earlier than usual into turn six at Melbourne’s Albert Park, with Russell caught by surprise.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 12:12 IST , Suzuka - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain speaks during a news conference at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of Sunday’s Japanese Formula One Grand Prix.
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain speaks during a news conference at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of Sunday’s Japanese Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Hiro Komae/ AP
infoIcon

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain speaks during a news conference at the Suzuka Circuit ahead of Sunday’s Japanese Formula One Grand Prix. | Photo Credit: Hiro Komae/ AP

George Russell said Formula One would have “opened a can of worms” had Fernando Alonso not been punished for braking suddenly in front of him at last month’s Australian Grand Prix, triggering a crash.

Aston Martin’s Alonso was handed a 20 second post-race penalty for potentially dangerous driving after slowing earlier than usual into turn six at Melbourne’s Albert Park, with Russell caught by surprise.

The Briton hit the barriers and ended with his car on its side in the middle of the track, the driver calling urgently for the race to be stopped.

The penalty remained a talking point in the paddock on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, with drivers divided.

“I think if it were not to have been penalised it would have really opened a can of worms for the rest of the season, and in junior categories,” Russell told reporters.

ALSO READ: Vettel thinking about Formula 1 return, spoke to Wolff of Mercedes

“Are you allowed to slow down, change gear, accelerate, do something semi-erratic?

“I don’t take anything personally with what happened with Fernando, and it probably had bigger consequences than it should have, but if it went unpenalised can you just brake in the middle of a straight? I don’t know.”

Russell said he had bumped into the double world champion, the sport’s most experienced driver, in a coffee shop after his return home in Monaco but they had not talked about the incident.

“When the helmet’s on, we’re all fighters and competing. When the helmet’s off, you have respect for one another,” he added.

The 26-year-old, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA), said Formula One needed to use existing technology better.

“Fortunately I had a 10 second gap behind me and I think it was 10 or 12 seconds before the safety car came out,” he said. “But in the space of 10 seconds you can have five, six, seven cars, if that was on lap one of the race.

“I think we need to find a way that if a car is in a danger zone it’s an automated VSC (virtual safety car) straight away, within half a second or so.

“Those seconds count and lives are at risk ... I think it’s time with the technology that we have to make steps in this area.”

Red Bull’s triple world champion Max Verstappen said the incident and penalty would be discussed in the drivers’ briefing.

Alonso said the penalty was a “one off” that would probably never happen again, also pointing blame at what he said was a dangerous corner.

“Without the accident, nobody would have talked about it,” he said.

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both said Alonso should not have been penalised while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc disagreed.

“What Fernando did in Australia was too much and had to be penalized,” he told reporters.

Team mate Carlos Sainz, who won the race in Melbourne in a Ferrari one-two, agreed the corner needed to be reviewed.

“It’s a corner that we’re doing 250kph, and it’s blind and I just don’t like the last few incidents that we’ve seen in this corner,” said the Spaniard.

Related stories

Related Topics

George Russell /

F1 /

Fernando Alonso /

Aston Martin /

Lando Norris /

Oscar Piastri /

Carlos Sainz /

Charles Leclerc

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets — All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: Russell says Formula One risked opening ‘can of worms’ with Alonso incident
    Reuters
  3. GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 4: Pakistan Volleyball Federation invites India for tournament in Islamabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. New Zealand pro basketball league likely to pay women more than men after doubling player salary
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on F1

  1. F1: Russell says Formula One risked opening ‘can of worms’ with Alonso incident
    Reuters
  2. Vettel thinking about F1 return, spoke to Wolff of Mercedes
    Reuters
  3. F1: Verstappen looks to bounce back at Suzuka as Ferrari speeds up
    Reuters
  4. F1: Istanbul Park circuit gets new operators to bring back Formula One - reports
    Reuters
  5. F1: Key recruit Sanchez leaves McLaren three months after joining
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GT vs PBKS IPL 2024: Head-to-head record, most runs, most wickets — All you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: Russell says Formula One risked opening ‘can of worms’ with Alonso incident
    Reuters
  3. GT vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 4: Pakistan Volleyball Federation invites India for tournament in Islamabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. New Zealand pro basketball league likely to pay women more than men after doubling player salary
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment