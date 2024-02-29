MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympic champion Michael Johnson looks to form a new track league

Johnson, who now does commentary for the BBC in Britain, hopes to launch the league next year. He has long been critical of the way the sport is run.

Published : Feb 29, 2024 11:01 IST , New York - 1 MIN READ

AP
File Photo. “I love this sport and owe everything I have to this sport,” said Johnson.
File Photo. “I love this sport and owe everything I have to this sport,” said Johnson. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

File Photo. “I love this sport and owe everything I have to this sport,” said Johnson. | Photo Credit: AFP

Olympic champion Michael Johnson is starting a new track league he hopes will help athletes earn more exposure and money in a sport that struggles for attention in between Olympic cycles.

He said he is teaming up with the Winners Alliance, a group best known as a for-profit arm of the five-year-old Professional Tennis Players Association, to “build a professional truly fan-focused league that will unlock commercial value for the best track and field athletes in the world.”

Johnson, who now does commentary for the BBC in Britain, hopes to launch the league next year. He has long been critical of the way the sport is run, and has suggested a commercial venture like the one he’s starting might be best situated to promote track.

World Athletics, the international organization that governs the sport, is in charge of the Diamond League and most major international meets.

ALSO READ | Bag with Paris 2024 security plans stolen - sources

“I love this sport and owe everything I have to this sport,” Johnson said in an interview with Sportico. “It’s been a shame for me to watch it over the last couple decades since I retired not be able to continue to provide the same amazing moments to people, outside of just the Olympics.”

Related Topics

Michael Johnson /

Diamond League /

World Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic champion Michael Johnson looks to form a new track league
    AP
  2. US sprinter Lyles ready to write next chapter, starting at world indoors
    AFP
  3. NBA denies Knicks’ game protest
    Reuters
  4. Chris Gayle hopes T20 World Cup can help cricket crack US market
    AFP
  5. Recycled fish nets and geothermal power: inside the Paris Olympic village
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Olympic champion Michael Johnson looks to form a new track league
    AP
  2. US sprinter Lyles ready to write next chapter, starting at world indoors
    AFP
  3. World Athletics Indoor C’ships 2024: Star line-up as Lyles, Duplantis test Olympic waters 
    AFP
  4. Beijing to host 2027 World Athletics Championships
    Reuters
  5. Italian athletics federation withdraws bid to host the 2027 World Championships in Rome
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympic champion Michael Johnson looks to form a new track league
    AP
  2. US sprinter Lyles ready to write next chapter, starting at world indoors
    AFP
  3. NBA denies Knicks’ game protest
    Reuters
  4. Chris Gayle hopes T20 World Cup can help cricket crack US market
    AFP
  5. Recycled fish nets and geothermal power: inside the Paris Olympic village
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment