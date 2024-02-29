Olympic champion Michael Johnson looks to form a new track league

Olympic champion Michael Johnson is starting a new track league he hopes will help athletes earn more exposure and money in a sport that struggles for attention in between Olympic cycles.

He said he is teaming up with the Winners Alliance, a group best known as a for-profit arm of the five-year-old Professional Tennis Players Association, to “build a professional truly fan-focused league that will unlock commercial value for the best track and field athletes in the world.”

Johnson, who now does commentary for the BBC in Britain, hopes to launch the league next year. He has long been critical of the way the sport is run, and has suggested a commercial venture like the one he’s starting might be best situated to promote track.

World Athletics, the international organization that governs the sport, is in charge of the Diamond League and most major international meets.

“I love this sport and owe everything I have to this sport,” Johnson said in an interview with Sportico. “It’s been a shame for me to watch it over the last couple decades since I retired not be able to continue to provide the same amazing moments to people, outside of just the Olympics.”