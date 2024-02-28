MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bag with Paris 2024 security plans stolen - sources

A bag containing a computer and two memory sticks with security plans for the Paris Olympics was stolen from a City Hall engineer, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Published : Feb 28, 2024 15:53 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Representative image: One of the sources, who could not disclose their identity because they are not at liberty to discuss the topic, told the bag was stolen on a suburban train.
Representative image: One of the sources, who could not disclose their identity because they are not at liberty to discuss the topic, told the bag was stolen on a suburban train. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Representative image: One of the sources, who could not disclose their identity because they are not at liberty to discuss the topic, told the bag was stolen on a suburban train. | Photo Credit: AP

A bag containing a computer and two memory sticks with security plans for the Paris Olympics was stolen from a City Hall engineer, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

One of the sources, who could not disclose their identity because they are not at liberty to discuss the topic, told Reuters the bag was stolen on a suburban train.

The two sources could not say how sensitive the data is.

Police were not immediately available for comment and the Paris 2024 organisers declined to comment.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug 11.

Some 30,000 members of the police force are expected to be mobilised every day during the Olympics, with about 300,000 spectators expected to attend the opening ceremony along the River Seine.

Related Topics

olympics /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bag with Paris 2024 security plans stolen - sources
    Reuters
  2. I feel proud that I was the first one to overcome the hurdles that woman athletes face: Karnam Malleswari
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. P.V. Sindhu - bouncing back in style at Badminton Asia Team Championships
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. ICC Test rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal rises to 12th, Dhruv Jurel to 69th
    PTI
  5. Organisers keen on cricket in 2026 Asian Games despite venue woes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Bag with Paris 2024 security plans stolen - sources
    Reuters
  2. I feel proud that I was the first one to overcome the hurdles that woman athletes face: Karnam Malleswari
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. Indian sports wrap, February 27
    Team Sportstar
  4. SAI National Centres of Excellence to induct 200 para athletes: Sports Minister
    PTI
  5. Paralympics chief hopes for full stadiums and extensive TV coverage in Paris
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bag with Paris 2024 security plans stolen - sources
    Reuters
  2. I feel proud that I was the first one to overcome the hurdles that woman athletes face: Karnam Malleswari
    Pranay Rajiv
  3. P.V. Sindhu - bouncing back in style at Badminton Asia Team Championships
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. ICC Test rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal rises to 12th, Dhruv Jurel to 69th
    PTI
  5. Organisers keen on cricket in 2026 Asian Games despite venue woes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment