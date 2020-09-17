More Sports Athletics Athletics Murali Gavit’s 10,000m bronze in Asian Championships likely to be upgraded to silver Murali Kumar Gavit’s 10,000m bronze medal could be upgraded to silver as Bahrain's Hassan Chani, who finished second, has been banned for a violation. PTI New Delhi 17 September, 2020 22:28 IST The ruling means Hassan Chani's results over the last four years will be disqualified and Murali Kumar Gavit could be awarded the silver medal. - Biswaranjout Rout/ File Image PTI New Delhi 17 September, 2020 22:28 IST Indian long distance runner Murali Kumar Gavit’s 10,000m bronze medal in the Asian Athletics Championship last year could be upgraded to silver after Bahrain's Hassan Chani, who finished second, was disqualified for an Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) violation.The Disciplinary Tribunal of the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), which oversees the anti-doping programme of the track and field sport, on Thursday banned Chani for four years from March 16 for an ABP violation under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.RELATED| SAI releases upgraded SOP for resumption of sports activities The tribunal ruled that his results between August 3, 2017 and March 16, 2020 will be disqualified. The AIU’s Disciplinary Tribunal said in its order that the decision is appealable exclusively to the Court of Arbitration for Sports in Switzerland.Chani had finished second in the men’s 10,000m race in the 2019 Asian Championships in Doha with a timing of 28:31.30s while Gavit had clocked 28:38.34s. Another Bahrain athlete, Dawit Fikadu had won the gold in 28:26.30s.Chani had also won a gold in 10000m in the 2018 Asian Games. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.