SAI releases upgraded SOP for resumption of sports activities

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), in accordance with Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, has released a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for resumption of sporting activities in all its centers.

The upgraded SOP lays emphasis on it being followed at the National Camps at SAI's various National Centres of Excellence, where Olympic probable athletes are training.

The revised SOP is in continuation of the earlier one released by SAI, and includes procedural changes with regard to new trainees joining the training camps.

SAI also stated that it would pay the cost of all the COVID-19 tests that will be taken by the athletes, coaches and support staff joining training.

It further added that as far as possible, athletes should self-isolate for 15 days prior to joining the camp along with a declaration for it.

All the athletes, coaches and support staff have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test for COVID19, four days before travelling to the centres and would be allowed to enter the centre on production of COVID-19 negative certificate.

However, if an athlete, coach or support staff is unable to undergo the test before travelling, due to unavoidable reason he/she shall be tested through an RT-PCR test immediately on arrival.

Further, only the athletes, coaches and support staff who are test negative for COVID-19 on retesting through RT-PCR on sixth day of quarantine after reaching the camp, will be allowed to resume sports activity after a total quarantine period of seven days. However, these athletes should not mingle with the athletes, coaches, support staff who are already in the bio-bubble from before, for a further period of seven more days.

In the event that any athlete, coach or support staff tests positive for COVID-19, the standard protocol as prescribed by the Government of India, State Government, SAI SOP, and the local bodies, would be followed.