Six more States to get Khelo India State Centre of Excellence

The Sports Ministry is set to establish the Khelo India Centre of Excellence (KISCE) in six more States, under the Khelo India scheme.

In the second leg, Assam, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim have been identified as the next excellence centres.

Earlier this year, the Ministry had identified eight centres including Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Telengana and the northeast states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland in the first leg.

The existing centres will be upgraded into Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE).

These centres have been shortlisted based on the training facilities available in priority sports, infrastructure facilities and champions produced by the centre.

The sports facilities were selected by each State and Union Territory, who was asked to identify the best sports infrastructure available with them or its agencies or any eligible agencies that could be developed into world-class sporting facilities.

To upgrade the existing centre to the KISCE, the government will extend a ‘Viability Gap Funding’ in sports science and technology support for sports disciplines practised at the centre and also bridge the gaps in requirement of sports equipment, expert coaches and high-performance managers.