Six more States to get Khelo India State Centre of Excellence Assam, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim have been identified as the next excellence centres. Team Sportstar New Delhi 15 September, 2020 18:25 IST The Khelo India State Centre of Excellence are being established to strengthen India's pursuit for excellence at the Olympics. - TWITTER @KHELOINDIA Team Sportstar New Delhi 15 September, 2020 18:25 IST The Sports Ministry is set to establish the Khelo India Centre of Excellence (KISCE) in six more States, under the Khelo India scheme. In the second leg, Assam, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim have been identified as the next excellence centres. Return medals won during Khelo India Games: WFI to dope-tainted wrestlers Earlier this year, the Ministry had identified eight centres including Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Telengana and the northeast states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland in the first leg. The existing centres will be upgraded into Khelo India State Centre of Excellence (KISCE).These centres have been shortlisted based on the training facilities available in priority sports, infrastructure facilities and champions produced by the centre. New disciplines added for Government jobs under sports quotas The sports facilities were selected by each State and Union Territory, who was asked to identify the best sports infrastructure available with them or its agencies or any eligible agencies that could be developed into world-class sporting facilities.To upgrade the existing centre to the KISCE, the government will extend a 'Viability Gap Funding' in sports science and technology support for sports disciplines practised at the centre and also bridge the gaps in requirement of sports equipment, expert coaches and high-performance managers. The six centres Assam – State Sports Academy, Sarjusajai Sports Complex, GuwahatiDadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - New Sports Complex, SilvassaMaharashtra - Sree Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Balewadi, PuneMadhya Pradesh - MP Academy, BhopalMeghalaya - JNS Complex ShillongSikkim - Paljor Stadium, Gangtok