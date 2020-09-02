New disciplines added for Government jobs under sports quotas

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Tuesday accepted the proposal of the Department of Sports to grant benefit of the sports quota to athletes of 20 new disciplines.

The revised list includes baseball, body building (was included as part of Gymnastics previously), cycling polo, deaf sports, fencing, kudo, mallakhamb, motorsports, net ball, para sports (disciplines included in Paralympics and Para Asian Games), pencak silat, roll ball, rugby, sepak takraw, soft tennis, shooting ball, tenpin bowling, triathlon, tug-of-war and wushu.

The number of sports, which qualify for appointment of sportspersons in Central Government offices, has now inccreased from 43 to 63, including indigenous and traditional sports.

Speaking about the decision, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju said, "To ensure the overall welfare of our athletes is of primary importance for the Government, and the proposal to include more sporting disciplines in the DoPT list is a step in that direction. It will be beneficial not only to boost the morale of the sports persons who are performing at National and International events but will also help to create a positive environment for overall development of sports in the country”.