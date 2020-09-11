More Sports Wrestling Wrestling Return medals won during Khelo India Games: WFI to dope-tainted wrestlers WFI has demanded a return of medals and certificates from 12 wrestlers who have flunked dope tests in the last four editions of the Khelo India Games. PTI 11 September, 2020 21:46 IST Six men’s freestyle wrestlers and as many Greco Roman wrestlers have failed the dope test. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - SRIDHARKAVALI PTI 11 September, 2020 21:46 IST Acting on the instructions of the government, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has demanded a return of medals and certificates from 12 wrestlers who have flunked dope tests in the last four editions of the Khelo India Games. Boxing Federation aims for more women’s representation in administrative structure The WFI has asked its affiliated state units to help in the process, which began on Friday.“There are wrestlers who failed dope test during various Khelo India Games since 2018 like the School Youth and University Games. The government asked us to take back the medals and the participation certificates from them. They have also been excluded from the scheme,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told said.Six men’s freestyle wrestlers and as many Greco Roman wrestlers have failed the dope test.The list includes Rohit Dahiya (54kg, FS), Manoj (55kg GR), Kapil Phalswal (92kg, GR) Abhimanyu (58kg, FS), Vikash Kumar (65kg, FS), Vishal (97kg, FS), Jagdish Rokade (42kg, GR), Rohit Ahire (72kg, GR), Viraj Ranwade (77kg, GR), Vivek Bharat (86kg, FS), Jasdeep Singh (125kg, FS) and Rahul Kumar (63kg, GR). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.