National Open 400m Championship: Ayush takes men's title; Rupal races away; Teena, Abrar impress

Ayush Dabas easily staved off the challenges of Surendra Selvamani and Harpreet Singh Gill to maintain his reputation in the

men’s section of the 3rd National Open 400m championship at the Nehru Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

Ayush, the firm favourite, clocked 46.86 seconds, to stay comfortably ahead of Selvamani (47.76) and Gill (48.13).

Abrar Choudhary (J&K) made up for a slow start to beat Pankaj (Rajasthan) with a fine burst in the homestretch in boys’ under-20.

Karnataka’s Rihan C. H. (49.02) stayed beyond the reach of the Rajasthan duo Sonu Chaudhary and Shivam to claim the honours in the under-18 section.

The women’s section proved a disappointment. There were only six entries and all three finishers made it to the podium.

In the under-18 section, Rupal justified her reputation by beating Tamil Nadu’s P. R. Neeharika and Karnataka’s Nayana Kokare by a huge margin.

Tamil Nadu’s Kanista Teena was an impressive winner in the girls’ under-16 section where she beat Karnataka’s Priyanka Olekar, the fastest runner in the heats and the semifinals.