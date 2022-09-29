Athletics

National Games 2022: Star-studded athletics line-up takes the field

Top athletes such as Avinash Sable, Abdulla Aboobacker, Amlan Borgohain, Hima Das and Dutee Chand will be keen to display their supremacy.

Y. B. Sarangi
GANDHINAGAR 29 September, 2022 22:34 IST
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Avinash Sable will be in action at the National Games.

Even though Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will not take the field, the up-and-coming athletes will use the 36th National Games as an opportunity to prove themselves in an inspiring year, studded with some fine Indian performances in the World championships and the Commonwealth Games.

The Games poses a scheduling issue for the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), which may be keen to host the National Open athletics meet, which is one of the important events in the annual calendar, and other events.

While some top athletes such as Avinash Sable, Abdulla Aboobacker, Amlan Borgohain, Hima Das and Dutee Chand will be keen to display their supremacy, others may prefer to stay out of the Games and conserve energy for the National Open meet.

Even in the backdrop of a calendar that saw several dope positive cases, the National Games may provide enthusiasm to several athletes to use it as a stepping stone in their preparation for the Asian Games next year.

