National inter-State athletics meet to be held at two venues in Patiala

The 60th National inter-State athletics championship will be held at two venues in Patiala, the National Institute of Sports (24 events) and the Punjabi University ground (19 events), from June 25 to 29.

The event will be the last qualification opportunity for athletes for the Tokyo Olympics.

The Athletics Federation of India will also be inviting athletes from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Malaysia and Kazakhstan for the competition.

“We are planning this competition very carefully due to the pandemic situation. To avoid large gatherings at one place, we have decided to host the competition at two different locations in Patiala,” said AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla.

“All the mandatory standard operating procedures will be strictly followed and we are not going to provide accommodation to the teams.”

Athletes who meet the AFI's qualification standards for this competition will only be allowed to take part. Entries are to be submitted online, on the AFI website by the affiliated States/UT, from June 10 to 18.

Sumariwalla also made it clear that the inter-State meet will be the AFI's only national meet this month. The Indian Grand Prix-4, which the AFI had planned to hold on June 15, has been cancelled as many of the national campers will be leaving for Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan next week for competitions