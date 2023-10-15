MagazineBuy Print

National Open Athletics 2023: Railways team wins overall title

The men’s team title went to Services with 175 points, while the women’s trophy was claimed by the Railways with 156 points.

Published : Oct 15, 2023 19:38 IST , Bengaluru

PTI
The winning Railways Women’s 4x100m Relay team at the 62nd National Open Athletics Championships 2023.
The winning Railways Women’s 4x100m Relay team at the 62nd National Open Athletics Championships 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

The winning Railways Women’s 4x100m Relay team at the 62nd National Open Athletics Championships 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Railways team walked away with the overall title with 220 points in its kitty as the National Open Athletics Championships ended here on Sunday.

The men’s team title went to Services with 175 points, while the women’s trophy was claimed by the Railways with 156 points.

Services’ javelin thrower Manu DP was declared the best male athlete with 1127 points, while Yamuna Ladkat of Maharashtra was named the best female athlete of the meet. She had 1128 points.

On his way to winning the gold medal, Manu improved his own meet record. His best throw was 82.06m, which was better than the previous meet record of 81.23m set last year.

READ MORE: I was on the verge of saying goodbye to sport before Asian Games, says Annu Rani

Tamil Nadu also bettered the meet record on the way to winning the gold medal in the men’s 4x100m relay, clocking 39.42 seconds. The previous meet record was 39.75 seconds set last year by the Railways. Odisha clocked 39.74 seconds to win silver.

Railways women’s 4x100m relay team won the gold medal with a time of 44.87 seconds, which was better than the previous meet record of 44.98 seconds.

Men’s Results: 
400m: K Avinash (ONGC) - 46.05 seconds, Theerthesh Shetty (Karnataka) - 46.15 secs, Akshay Nain (Services) - 46.40 secs.
1500m: Abhishek Thakur (Services) - 3:42.21 seconds, Shashi Singh (Bihar) - 3:42.68 secs, Arjun Waskale (ONGC) - 3:43.40 secs.
Javelin throw: Manu DP (SSCB) - 82.06m (meet record), Yashvir Singh (Rajasthan) - 77.72m, Vikrant Malik (Odisha) - 77.65m.
20km race walk: Bilin George Anto (Kerala) - 1:25:02.50, Servin (Services) - 1:25:12.22, Dhananjay Yadav (Services) - 1:25:14.25.
4x100m relay: Tamil Nadu - 39.42 seconds (meet record), Odisha - 39.74 secs, Services - 39.86 secs.
Women’s Results:
 400m: Dandi Sri (Andhra Pradesh) - 53.26 seconds, Simarjeet Kaur (Punjab) - 53.77 secs, Kavita (PSCB) - 54.15 secs.
1500m: Pooja (Railways) - 4:21.80 seconds, Lili Das (Railways) - 4:22.23 secs, Sneha Malik (Haryana) - 4:23.75.
Munita Prajapati (Railways) - 1:38:21.68, Vandana (Karnataka) - 1:40:19. 98, Pooja Kumawat (Rajasthan) - 1:41:12.36.
4x100m relay: Railways - 44.87 seconds (meet record), Tamil Nadu - 45.68 secs, Punjab - 46.25 secs.

Related Topics

National Open Athletics Championships /

javelin throw /

Manu DP

  1. WSL: Leicester claims first draw with Man Utd
    Reuters
  2. ODI World Cup 2023: Australia, Sri Lanka look to revive campaigns after successive losses
    Dhruva Prasad
  3. AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: Cummins says Australia ‘desperate to turn it around’ after losses against India, South Africa
    Dhruva Prasad
  4. ENG vs AFG Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Naveen nabs Buttler; England in trouble vs Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. National Open Athletics 2023: Railways team wins overall title
    PTI
  1. National Open Athletics 2023: Railways team wins overall title
    PTI
  2. I was on the verge of saying goodbye to sport before Asian Games, says Annu Rani
    PTI
  3. Delhi Half Marathon 2023: Asian Games silver medallist Kartik Kumar eager to compete with top-level runners
    PTI
  4. Coe says IOC made ‘only decision’ in banning Russia
    Mayank _11897
  5. Athletics at Asian Games 2023 review: A field day in office for Indian athletes
    Jonathan Selvaraj
