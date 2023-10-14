MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, October 14

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on October 14.

Published : Oct 14, 2023 16:40 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Fenesta Open winners.
Fenesta Open winners. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Fenesta Open winners. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

Shanker, Prisha win Fenesta Open titles

Shanker Heisnam played a crafty all-court game to outwit V Thirumurugan 6-1, 6-2 in the under-16 boys final of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

The left-hander Thirumurugan had the game, but not the consistency to trouble the athletic opponent.

Rishitha Basireddy was equally efficient in taming Aishi Bisht 6-4, 6-3 for the under-16 girls title.  Rishitha had endured four three-set matches along the way in a draw of 64 and was quite sharp in the final to allow any room for a fight for her opponent. Rishitha had saved match points and won from being 1-5 down in the decider against Harithashree Venkatesh in the quarterfinals.

Top seed in the under-14 boys event, the wiry Hruthik Katakam proved a hard nut to crack for the giant killer Prakaash Sarran. Hruthik won 6-4, 6-3 and that was a compliment for Prkaaash’s ability to fight.

For, Hruthik had dropped only 10 games in all in winning the earlier five matches. He had also won the doubles title with Tavish Pahwa.

Prisha Shinde had little difficulty in winning the under-14 girls’ title against Anandita Upadhyay.

The Business Head of Fenesta, Saket Jain, highlighted the commitment of DCM Shriram group to support tennis for more than three decades and presented the trophies along with renowned coach Balram Singh.

The results:
Under-16 boys: Shanker Heisnam bt V Thirumurugan 6-1, 6-2.
Under-16 girls: Rishitha Basireddy bt Aishi Bisht 6-4, 6-3.
Under-14 boys: Hruthik Katakam bt Prakaash Sarran 6-4, 6-3
.Under-14 girls: Prisha Shinde bt Anandita Upadhyay 6-1, 6-2.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

