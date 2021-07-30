More Sports Athletics Athletics National U-20 athletics meet: Focus on Priya Mohan, Shaili Singh Long jumper Shaili Singh and quartermiler Priya Mohan will be among the stars in action in the three-day 19th National Federation Cup U-20 athletics championships. Team Sportstar Kochi 30 July, 2021 23:06 IST Priya Mohan has been the country’s fastest quartermiler this year. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar Kochi 30 July, 2021 23:06 IST Promising long jumper Shaili Singh and quartermiler Priya Mohan will be among the stars in action in the three-day 19th National Federation Cup under-20 athletics championships which begin at the Hero Stadium, Sangrur, in Punjab, on Saturday. Over 450 athletes are expected and the meet will be a qualification event for the World under-20 championships which begin in Nairobi, Kenya, on August 17. Read more stories on Athletics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :