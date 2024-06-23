Nayana and Sarvesh triumph in Kazakhstan

Former Asian bronze medallist Nayana James, who won the Taiwan Open earlier this month, clinched the women’s long jump title with 6.39m at the Qosanov memorial athletics meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour-bronze event, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.

Incidentally, Kazakhstan’s Anastasia Rypakova, the daughter of former Olympic champion Olga Rypakova, finished second with 6.06m.

Sarvesh Kushare, the joint Indian season-leader with national record holder Tejaswin Shankar (2.29m), won the men’s high jump gold with 2.23m.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games champion Eldhose Paul finished fifth in the men’s triple jump on Sunday with 15.51m. Uzbekistan’s Ivan Denisov, the Asian indoor bronze medallist, won the gold with 16.26m.