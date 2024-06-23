Former Asian bronze medallist Nayana James, who won the Taiwan Open earlier this month, clinched the women’s long jump title with 6.39m at the Qosanov memorial athletics meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour-bronze event, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.
Incidentally, Kazakhstan’s Anastasia Rypakova, the daughter of former Olympic champion Olga Rypakova, finished second with 6.06m.
READ | U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles cruises into men’s 100-metre semifinals
Sarvesh Kushare, the joint Indian season-leader with national record holder Tejaswin Shankar (2.29m), won the men’s high jump gold with 2.23m.
Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games champion Eldhose Paul finished fifth in the men’s triple jump on Sunday with 15.51m. Uzbekistan’s Ivan Denisov, the Asian indoor bronze medallist, won the gold with 16.26m.
Latest on Sportstar
- ENG vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA 91/5 (15 overs); England spinners strangle USA run rate
- Nayana and Sarvesh triumph in Kazakhstan
- Indian Sports Wrap, June 23: Sahaja Yamalapalli loses to Victoria Hu in semis
- IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI Highlights: Smriti Mandhana’s 90 helps India seal series 3-0 against South Africa
- F1: Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix 2024, pole-sitter Norris finishes second
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE