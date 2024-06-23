MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Nayana and Sarvesh triumph in Kazakhstan

Former Asian bronze medallist Nayana James, who won the Taiwan Open earlier this month, clinched the women’s long jump title with 6.39m at the Qosanov memorial athletics meet.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 21:03 IST , KOCHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Nayana James.
File Photo: Nayana James. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak/The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Nayana James. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak/The Hindu

Former Asian bronze medallist Nayana James, who won the Taiwan Open earlier this month, clinched the women’s long jump title with 6.39m at the Qosanov memorial athletics meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour-bronze event, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Saturday.

Incidentally, Kazakhstan’s Anastasia Rypakova, the daughter of former Olympic champion Olga Rypakova, finished second with 6.06m.

READ | U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles cruises into men’s 100-metre semifinals

Sarvesh Kushare, the joint Indian season-leader with national record holder Tejaswin Shankar (2.29m), won the men’s high jump gold with 2.23m.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games champion Eldhose Paul finished fifth in the men’s triple jump on Sunday with 15.51m. Uzbekistan’s Ivan Denisov, the Asian indoor bronze medallist, won the gold with 16.26m.

Related Topics

Nayana James /

World Athletics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA 91/5 (15 overs); England spinners strangle USA run rate
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nayana and Sarvesh triumph in Kazakhstan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 23: Sahaja Yamalapalli loses to Victoria Hu in semis
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI Highlights: Smriti Mandhana’s 90 helps India seal series 3-0 against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix 2024, pole-sitter Norris finishes second
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. Nayana and Sarvesh triumph in Kazakhstan
    Team Sportstar
  2. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles cruises into men’s 100-metre semifinals
    AP
  3. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    AFP
  4. Tejas Shirse wins men’s 110m hurdles silver medal at World Athletics meet in Geneva
    Team Sportstar
  5. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Ryan Crouser overcomes sore elbow, advances to final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA 91/5 (15 overs); England spinners strangle USA run rate
    Team Sportstar
  2. Nayana and Sarvesh triumph in Kazakhstan
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 23: Sahaja Yamalapalli loses to Victoria Hu in semis
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND-W vs SA-W 3rd ODI Highlights: Smriti Mandhana’s 90 helps India seal series 3-0 against South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. F1: Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix 2024, pole-sitter Norris finishes second
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment