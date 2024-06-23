MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles cruises into men’s 100-metre semifinals

Lyles cruised into Sunday’s semifinals with his first strides towards the 100m at the Paris Olympics, advancing with ease out of the heats at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 10:22 IST , Eugene, United States - 2 MINS READ

AP
Noah Lyles sprints during the first round of the men’s 100-m dash at the 2024 U.S. Olympic team track and field trials.
Noah Lyles sprints during the first round of the men’s 100-m dash at the 2024 U.S. Olympic team track and field trials. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Noah Lyles sprints during the first round of the men’s 100-m dash at the 2024 U.S. Olympic team track and field trials. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Reigning world 100-metre champion Noah Lyles advanced to the 100m semifinals at the U.S. Olympic athletics trials by winning his preliminary heat in 9.92 seconds on Saturday.

Lyles cruised into Sunday’s semifinals with his first strides towards the 100m at the Paris Olympics, advancing with ease out of the heats at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Lyles was the fastest overall qualifier for the semifinals, with Christian Coleman, the 2019 100m world champion, second in 9.99.

It’s a redemption run for Lyles, who failed to qualify for the 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics and settled for bronze in a 200m final where he was a favourite.

“It has been three years since we’ve been at an Olympic trials,” Lyles said Saturday. “It has been a long time for a long time.”

Lyles, 26, has said he struggled with depression in the run-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

“I’m glad to be happy,” he said. “I’m glad to be out here. I’m glad to be racing and feeling all right with myself.”

The top five finishers in each of five heats plus the next two fastest runners reached the semifinals, where Sunday’s finalists will be decided.

After a false start on Cravon Gillespie, Lyles ended any suspense, winning by .08 of a second over Kenny Bednarek in the opening heat with a 0.2m/sec tailwind.

“We had a false start there. In our training, coach said reset, walk slow, don’t worry about anything. That’s what I did. I said, I’m going to get back into it. Nothing’s wrong,” Lyles said.

Lyles was never going to threaten his season best of 9.85 or his personal best of 9.83.

“I had to make sure that my first 10 steps were powerful and open and after that I stood up,” Lyles said. “I knew I had the race in me. I knew I had it clear by 60 meters, which is why I ran more 60s this indoor season. And from there I just shut it down.”

Lyles was a champion in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay at last year’s World Championships. He hopes to chase a fourth gold in Paris in the 4x400m relay, although it’s not clear he will be named to that pool.

Related stories

Related Topics

Noah Lyles /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. When a 166-square-mile island gifted world cricket two shining stars
    Ayan Acharya
  2. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles cruises into men’s 100-metre semifinals
    AP
  3. ENG vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: England vs USA predicted playing XIs, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Dressel, Ledecky register wins
    AP
  5. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gulbadin’s golden arm lifts Afghanistan to stunning win over Australia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Athletics

  1. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles cruises into men’s 100-metre semifinals
    AP
  2. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100-m final, qualifies for Paris Olympics
    AFP
  3. Tejas Shirse wins men’s 110m hurdles silver medal at World Athletics meet in Geneva
    Team Sportstar
  4. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Ryan Crouser overcomes sore elbow, advances to final
    AP
  5. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Richardson off the mark with 100-metre heat win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. When a 166-square-mile island gifted world cricket two shining stars
    Ayan Acharya
  2. U.S. Olympic Track Trials: Lyles cruises into men’s 100-metre semifinals
    AP
  3. ENG vs USA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: England vs USA predicted playing XIs, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  4. U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials: Dressel, Ledecky register wins
    AP
  5. AFG vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gulbadin’s golden arm lifts Afghanistan to stunning win over Australia
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment