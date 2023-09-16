A World Championships gold was the crowning glory of this season but superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has a title to defend as he takes the field against familiar rivals at the prestigious Diamond League finals in Eugene on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Chopra lifted the Diamond League champion’s trophy in Zurich last year, and he would be looking to do the same again after dominating the season which saw him win his maiden World Championships title in Budapest in August.

If Chopra holds the trophy and pockets the USD 30,000 prize money at the Prefontaine Classic, he will become only the third man to defend the DL overall title, though the format changed in 2017.

FULL PREVIEW BY PTI

START LIST

Neeraj Chopa (INDIA)

Oliver Helander (FINLAND)

Andrian Mardare (MOLDOVA)

Anderson Peters (GRENADA)

Curtis Thompson (USA)

Jakub Vadlejch (CZECH REPUBLIC)

NEERAJ CHOPRA’S RECORD IN DIAMOND LEAGUE 2023

Meet Result Position Points Doha Diamond League 88.67 1 8 Lausanne Diamond League 87.66 1 8 Zurich Diamond League 85.71 2 7

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When does Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final start in Eugene?

Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final will start at 12:50 AM IST on September 17, 2023.

Where to watch Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final on TV in India?

Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final will be available on the Viacom18 network.

Where to live stream Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final in India?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final will be available on JioCinema.