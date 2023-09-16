MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra Diamond League finals LIVE updates: Javelin throw start list, event to start soon; streaming info

Diamond League finals: Catch the live score and updates from Neeraj Chopra’s men’s javelin throw contest in Eugene.

Updated : Sep 16, 2023 23:42 IST

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra in action during the World Championships.
Neeraj Chopra in action during the World Championships. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

Neeraj Chopra in action during the World Championships. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Neeraj Chopra in the Diamond League final in Eugene.

  • September 16, 2023 23:28
    Diamond League - Javelin Throw standings

    1. Jakub Vadlejch - 29 points

    2. Julian Weber - 25 points

    3. Neeraj Chopra - 23 points

    4. Anderson Peters - 18 points

    5. Keshorn Walcott - 11 points

    6. Oliver Helander - 10 points

  • September 16, 2023 23:20
    Entry list

    Neeraj Chopra (INDIA)

    Oliver Helander (FINLAND)

    Andrian Mardare (MOLDOVA)

    Anderson Peters (GRENADA)

    Curtis Thompson (USA)

    Jakub Vadlejch (CZECH REPUBLIC)

  • September 16, 2023 23:13
    Welcome!

    Hello to one and all. Neeraj Chopra will take the Hayward Field in Eugene to add to his illustrous list of achievements. He has the World crown, and tonight he will contest to defend his Diamond League crown. Up against him are Jakub Vadlejch and Anderson Peters who will have their eyes on getting the title.

  • September 16, 2023 22:38
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When does Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final start in Eugene?

    Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final will start at 12:50 AM IST on September 17, 2023.

    Where to watch Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final on TV in India?

    Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final will be available on the Viacom18 network.

    Where to live stream Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final in India?

    The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League Final will be available on JioCinema.

