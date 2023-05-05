Could Neeraj make history tonight?

Neeraj Chopra holds the National Record - 89.94m set at the Stockholm Diamond League last year. Can he go past the gold standard of 90m tonight?

“It’s always good when you have big competitors. This is my first competition for the season. Jakub Vadlejch already threw 88.38 in Potchefstroom. Tomorrow will be great competition in Javelin Throw and also the most important thing, Doha is famous for 90m throws. Hopefully, tomorrow will be a great result.” - Neeraj in the pre-event press conference.