Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 Diamond League season opener in Doha where India’s Neeraj Chopra (men’s javelin throw) will be in action. This is Nihit Sachdeva taking you through the action as it unfolds at the Qatar Sports Club.
The Indian begins the fourth round with a foul. And so does Jakub. This could make things interesting. Opportunity for Peters? Well, the man from Grenada fails to make the most of it this time as he too fouls his fourth throw. First clean throw of the fourth round comes from Germany’s Weber - 78.57m. Moldova’s Andrian Mardare too fouls.
Neeraj registers 85.47m throw on his third attempt. Peters with 83.69m and Jakub with 86.64m. The Indian stays on top at the halfway stage. Finland’s Oliver Helander and Kenya’s Julius Yego are out of the competition as they fail to register a single throw and hence, do not make the top-eight.
Neeraj registers 86.04m throw on his second attempt. Peters with 83.68m. However, Vadlejch moves into second position with a massive effort of 88.63m, just 4cm behind Neeraj.
At the end of the opening round, defending champion Neeraj leads with 88.67m. Peters is second with 85.88m while Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch is third with 85.51m.
Olympic and Diamond League champion Neeraj Chopra begins his 2023 season with a bang! The Indian registers a throw of 88.67m in his first attempt.
World champion Anderson Peters starts with 85.88m.
The men’s javelin event in Doha is about to begin.
Neeraj is appearing in his first-ever Doha Diamond League. Germany’s Thomas Rohler holds the meeting record (93.90m) set in 2017 while this year’s best effort (88.38m) globally has been produced by Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch.
Neeraj Chopra holds the National Record - 89.94m set at the Stockholm Diamond League last year. Can he go past the gold standard of 90m tonight?
“It’s always good when you have big competitors. This is my first competition for the season. Jakub Vadlejch already threw 88.38 in Potchefstroom. Tomorrow will be great competition in Javelin Throw and also the most important thing, Doha is famous for 90m throws. Hopefully, tomorrow will be a great result.” - Neeraj in the pre-event press conference.
India’s Eldhose Paul, on his Diamond League debut, finishes 10th with a best effort of 15.84m
The men’s javelin throw competition will begin at 10:14PM IST and will be broadcast on Sports18 and live streamed on JioCinema app/website.
Neeraj Chopra, reigning Olympic and Diamond League champion in men’s javelin throw, begins his 2023 season at the Diamond League meet in Doha tonight.
The field also features current world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada and Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, who won silver medal at Tokyo Olympics and is the world leader this season with 88.38m.
Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean, Finland’s Oliver Helander, Moldova’s Andrian Maldare, USA’s Curtis Thompson, Trinidad and Tobago’s Keshorn Walcott, Germany’s Julian Weber and Kenya’s Julius Yego are the other athletes in men’s javelin throw event in the Qatari capital.