Neeraj Chopra in top five for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023

Neeraj Chopra was named as one of the five athletes shortlisted for Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023, World Athletics announced on Tuesday.
“The five athletes, who represent four countries from four area associations, have achieved sensational performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2023, winning titles and breaking world records at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world,” World Athletics said in a release.
Following are the five male athletes in the final list:
Neeraj Chopra, IND, javelin
- World champion
- Asian Games champion
Ryan Crouser, USA, shot put
- World champion
- World record
Mondo Duplantis - Sweden - Pole Vault
- World champion
- Diamond League champion with world record
Kelvin Kiptum, KEN, marathon
- London and Chicago Marathon winner
- Marathon world record breaker
Noah Lyles, USA, 100m/200m
- World 100m and 200m champion
- World leader and undefeated in six finals at 200m
The World Athletes of the Year will be announced on World Athletics’ platforms on 11 December, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2023. A three-way voting process determined the finalists.
The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans logged their decisions online via the World Athletics social media platforms where a record 2 million votes were registered. Voting closed on 28 October.
