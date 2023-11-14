Neeraj Chopra in top five for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023

Neeraj Chopra was named as one of the five athletes shortlisted for Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023, World Athletics announced on Tuesday.

“The five athletes, who represent four countries from four area associations, have achieved sensational performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2023, winning titles and breaking world records at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world,” World Athletics said in a release.

Following are the five male athletes in the final list:

Neeraj Chopra, IND, javelin

World champion

Asian Games champion

Ryan Crouser, USA, shot put

World champion

World record

Mondo Duplantis - Sweden - Pole Vault

World champion

Diamond League champion with world record

Kelvin Kiptum, KEN, marathon

London and Chicago Marathon winner

Marathon world record breaker

Noah Lyles, USA, 100m/200m

World 100m and 200m champion

World leader and undefeated in six finals at 200m

The World Athletes of the Year will be announced on World Athletics’ platforms on 11 December, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2023. A three-way voting process determined the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans logged their decisions online via the World Athletics social media platforms where a record 2 million votes were registered. Voting closed on 28 October.