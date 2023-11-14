MagazineBuy Print

Neeraj Chopra in top five for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023

Neeraj Chopra is one of the five athletes shortlisted for Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023, World Athletics announced on Tuesday.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 17:43 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Neeraj Chopra recently defended his gold medal in men’s javelin at the Asian Games 2022.
Neeraj Chopra recently defended his gold medal in men's javelin at the Asian Games 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Neeraj Chopra recently defended his gold medal in men’s javelin at the Asian Games 2022. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Neeraj Chopra was named as one of the five athletes shortlisted for Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023, World Athletics announced on Tuesday.

“The five athletes, who represent four countries from four area associations, have achieved sensational performances across a range of athletics disciplines in 2023, winning titles and breaking world records at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races and other events around the world,” World Athletics said in a release.

Following are the five male athletes in the final list:

Neeraj Chopra, IND, javelin

  • World champion
  • Asian Games champion

Ryan Crouser, USA, shot put

  • World champion
  • World record

Mondo Duplantis - Sweden - Pole Vault

  • World champion
  • Diamond League champion with world record

Kelvin Kiptum, KEN, marathon

  • London and Chicago Marathon winner
  • Marathon world record breaker

Noah Lyles, USA, 100m/200m

  • World 100m and 200m champion
  • World leader and undefeated in six finals at 200m

The World Athletes of the Year will be announced on World Athletics’ platforms on 11 December, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2023. A three-way voting process determined the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family cast their votes by email, while fans logged their decisions online via the World Athletics social media platforms where a record 2 million votes were registered. Voting closed on 28 October.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

