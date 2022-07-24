Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the men’s javelin throw final on the penultimate day of the World Athletics Championships.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Attempt 4

Nadeem: 86.16 [SB] Helander: X, Mardare: 79.42,

Attempt 3

Neeraj: 86.37, Vadlejch: 88.09, Rohit: 78.72, Nadeem: 82.05 [SB], Genki Dean: 80.69, Abdelrahman: 75.99, Mardare: 82.26, Helander: 82.24, Peters: 87.21, Etelatalo: X, Thompson: X, Weber: 73.00

85, 87, 88... Vadlejch, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist and fifth-placed athlete at Doha 2019, is closing down the gap to Peters up top with every throw. However, there is still a long way to go. Neeraj gets an 86-er and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he doesn’t seem to be very happy about it. The Indian star is out of the medals for now. Nadeem registers a seasonal best performance, in the meantime. Rohit, 10th after three attempts, is out of the competition.

Attempt 2

Neeraj: 82.39, Vadlejch: 87.23, Rohit: 78.05, Nadeem: 75.13, Genki Dean: X, Abdelrahman: 72.76, Mardare: X, Helander: X, Peters: 90.46, Etelatalo: 82.70 [SB], Thompson: X, Weber: 71.88

Neeraj is all fired up as the javelin leaves his hand. However, a 82.39 is all he will manage. Peters goes a step further with a 90.46. This is unbelievable stuff! Rohit registers 78.05.

Attempt 1

Neeraj Chopra: X, Jakub Vadlejch: 85.52, Rohit Yadav: 77.96, Arshad Nadeem: X, Roderick Genki Dean: 77.81, Ihab Abdelrahman: X, Andrian Mardare: 79.55, Oliver Helander: X, Anderson Peters: 90.21, Lassi Etelatalo: 78.27, Curtis Thompson: 78.39, Julian Weber: 86.86

Neeraj starts with a no throw. Peters gets things rolling in style with a humongous 90m throw. Four of the top six throws this year belongs to Peters. Rohit starts off with a modest 77.96m.

WHAT HAS HAPPENED THUS FAR

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra needed just one throw to qualify for the javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Just like the Tokyo Olympics, where he flew to the final with his first throw, Chopra produced a massive 88.39m opening effort in the qualification round to top Group A. Neeraj’s compatriot Rohit Yadav finished sixth (11th overall) in Group ‘B’ with 80.42m and also progressed to the final.

FAQs

Who are Neeraj and Rohit's main competitors in the men's javelin final of the World Athletics Championships?

Defending champion Andersen Peters [89.91m], Germany's Julian Weber [87.28m] and Tokyo Olympics silver-medallist Jakub Vadlejch [85.23m] will be the main challengers.

Neeraj, Peters, Weber and Vadlejch sealed automatic qualification for the final round.

What should we know about Neeraj and Rohit’s record in the finals of the World Athletics Championships?

This is the first time Neeraj has made the World Championships final. He failed to get past the qualification round in 2017 and missed the 2019 edition in Doha as he was recovering from elbow surgery. Rohit Yadav too will feature in the final for the first time.

Where will the World Athletics Championships final be streamed?

The men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships will be streamed live on Sony Liv and Sony Ten 2 SD and HD.