And the triple jump and javelin Group B qualifying event begins!

Triple Jump Attempt 3

Emanuel IHEMEJE’s seasonal best performance helps him leap 17.13 to qualify for the finals. Praveen and Aboobacker’s chances of entering finals comes to an end with jumps of 16.49 and 16.44.

Javelin Throw Group B Attempt 2:

Yadav fouls and a X is marked against his second attempt.

Triple Jump Attempt 2:

Praveen jumps a 16. 30, while Paul improves his distance to 16. 68 in Group A. Improving by some distance, Aboobacker jumps 16.45. Indians hoping for a chance in the finals as Hugues Fabrice ZANGO and Lázaro MARTÍNEZ directly qualify with 17.15 and 17.06 respectively.

Javelin Throw Group B Attempt 1:

Anderson PETERS and Julian WEBER qualify for the finals with a distance of 89.91 and 87.28 respectively. India’s Rohit throws a distance of 80.42.

Triple Jump Attempt 1:

Pedro PICHARDO (POR) 17.16 and Yaming ZHU (CHN) 17.08 from Group A qualifies for the finals with the direct qualification being 17.05. India’s Praveen fouls and gets himself a X. Paul is currently placed eighth in Group A with a jump of 16.12. Aboobacker’s 15.92 also lands him in the eight place in Group B.

India’s Praveen Chithravel and Eldhose Paul are in the Group A of the triple jump event, while Abdulla Aboobacker is in Group B.

Here is the official results of the athletes’ performance in the group A of the men’s javelin throw qualification event. Neeraj Chopra qualifies to the finals.

Attempt 1

Neeraj CHOPRA (India) 88.39 (Q) Jakub VADLEJCH (CZH) 85.23 (Q)

Keshorn WALCOTT (TTO) X

Cruz HOGAN (AUS) 69.74

Johan GROBLER (RSA)76.3

Curtis THOMPSON (USA) 81.73

Ihab ABDELRAHMAN (EGY) 77.34

Andreas HOFMANN (GER) X

David CARREON (MEX) 77.61

Toni KERÄNEN (FIN) 76.13

Rolands ŠTROBINDERS (LAT) 77.83

Roderick Genki DEAN JPN 79.26

Lassi ETELÄTALO (FIN) 75.41

Alexandru Mihaita NOVAC (ROU) 75.12

Chopra launches the javelin first and throws it 88.39m qualifying in his first throw. His Czech Republic compatriot throws 85.23 and becomes the second direct qualifier to enter the finals of the men’s javelin throw at the world championship. The qualifying performance is 83.50m or at least 12 best performers.

Neeraj’s previous performance-

Neeraj Chopra has broken two consecutive national records and threw a personal best of 89.94m to win a second place in Stockholm Diamond League.