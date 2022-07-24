Athletics

Neeraj Chopra wins World Championships silver: Twitter reacts to historic triumph

Neeraj Chopra’s best throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt earned him the silver medal, making him the first Indian male track and field athlete to win a medal at the World Championships.

Team Sportstar
24 July, 2022 19:05 IST
Silver medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during a medal ceremony for the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships.

Silver medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during a medal ceremony for the men’s javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships. | Photo Credit: AP

Neeraj Chopra created history yet again by becoming the only Indian silver-medallist at the World Athletics Championship.

Chopra’s best throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt earned him the silver medal. He became the first male track and field athlete from India to win a medal at the World Championships.

Long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Championships after bagging a bronze in the 2003 edition in Paris

Social media has erupted after Neeraj’s latest achievement and deservedly so. Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Chopra’s latest feat.

