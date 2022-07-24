Neeraj Chopra created history yet again by becoming the only Indian silver-medallist at the World Athletics Championship.
Chopra’s best throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt earned him the silver medal. He became the first male track and field athlete from India to win a medal at the World Championships.
Long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Championships after bagging a bronze in the 2003 edition in Paris
Social media has erupted after Neeraj’s latest achievement and deservedly so. Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Chopra’s latest feat.