Neeraj Chopra created history yet again by becoming the only Indian silver-medallist at the World Athletics Championship.

Chopra’s best throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt earned him the silver medal. He became the first male track and field athlete from India to win a medal at the World Championships.

Long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Championships after bagging a bronze in the 2003 edition in Paris

Social media has erupted after Neeraj’s latest achievement and deservedly so. Here are some of the Twitter reactions to Chopra’s latest feat.

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait.Thanks to @afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur for all the support . pic.twitter.com/31tLKjdV3V — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) July 24, 2022

.@Neeraj_chopra1 has added another laurel to his name! India is very proud of you!



Heartiest congratulations on winning the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at World Athletics Championships.#WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/ZS5EhCYDiI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 24, 2022

Many congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for your silver at the worlds ! You make us proud. Well done and the best for the rest of the season. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2022

#NeerajChopra has once again made #IndianArmy and the Nation proud. #IndianArmy congratulates Subedar Neeraj Chopra on winning #SilverMedal in men's #Javelin in World Athletics Championships Oregon 2022 with throw of 88.13 meters.#WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/oNsHfJEets — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 24, 2022

Congratulations to Nation's Pride @Neeraj_chopra1 on clinching silver medal at the #WorldAthleticsChampionship

More power to you. pic.twitter.com/VcihK37j4u — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 24, 2022

Shaking hands of victory ✌🏻🤩

World silver medalist 🥈 @Neeraj_chopra1 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/T7pmpgckiC — Sakshee Malikkh (@SakshiMalik) July 24, 2022

Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak!



• Wins 🥈in Men's javelin throw at @WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the #WorldChampionships!



Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event !



Watch this 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/YF455oople — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 24, 2022

You know how legendary you are when your win is celebrated like a festival in India. Many congratulations #NeerajChopra and more power to you! 💪🇮🇳#WorldAthleticsChampionships pic.twitter.com/xItfEobWuK — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 24, 2022